New Google Weather design: Accurate and improved forecasts

Google has introduced a new weather experience in its app that goes beyond a simple visual redesign. The update includes major internal changes to improve the accuracy and reliability of local weather forecasts.

A modern visual redesign

The new design of the weather page in the Google app features a modern look with light and dark themes. Optimizes the full screen of tablets to present information in an orderly manner without cluttering it. This aesthetic change provides a more pleasant experience for users.

Data from reliable and accurate sources

In addition to the new design, Google has incorporated data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) MRMS (Multi-Radar/Multi-Sensor System) and HRRR (High-Resolution Rapid Refresh) sensor systems. from United States. These systems provide updated data several times an hour, allowing for greater accuracy and reliability in weather information.

Improved short-term forecasts

Thanks to the integration of data from the aforementioned sources, Google has managed to improve its short-term weather forecasts. Now, forecasts for the next 12 hours will be more accurate and reliable. This enhancement will allow users to plan their daily activities without worrying about unexpected weather surprises.

Now with “Nowcast”

Google has also introduced a new feature called “Nowcast”. This feature will be displayed on the weather page in cases of extreme weather conditions, such as rain, hail or snow. “Nowcast” will provide more accurate and specific weather information for every minute. For example, it will show the intensity and duration of the rain in a visual graph.

Availability and future plans

Currently, the “Nowcast” feature is available only on Pixel Fold and Tablet devices, and only for users located in the United States with the English language set as default. Google plans to roll out the new weather experience to more devices once it’s tested on tablets and foldables. It has not yet been announced when it will be available on the Pixel 7 series and other popular Android phones.

A step forward in the climate experience

The launch of the redesigned Google Weather and the “Nowcast” feature demonstrate Google’s commitment to improving its weather services and providing users with more accurate and timely information. By integrating data from trusted sources and using machine learning techniques, Google has been able to deliver more reliable, short-term weather forecasts.

