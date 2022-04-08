New Google Play rules specify which apps will be able to install other apps

After getting serious about kid-friendly apps and declaring “death” to outdated apps, the latest Google Play policy changes they also specify for the first time which apps will be able to install other apps.

The Play Store rules have never allowed third-party stores but until now their policy has never specified which apps they can download and install APKs. I had never taken a strict position on this point until now.

The applications that can install APKs

The new update of the Developer Program Policy has included the new section “Request installation package permission” with new rules that will come into force from july 11.

Here, the Google Play team advises that the REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES permission that allows an app to request the installation of app packages can only be used if your app’s core functionality includes:

Send or receive application packages; and

Enabling user-initiated installation of application packages.

To be more specific, Google clarifies that the permitted functionalities include:

Web browsing or search.

Communication services that support attachments.

File sharing, transfer or management.

Enterprise device management.

In short, that Google will only allow web browsersapplications of Messenger service, file managers and applications of enterprise device management be able to use the permission to install unknown apps available from Android 6.0 Marshmallow, since they are applications in which it is normal to be able to download apk files. In addition, it will always be the user who will manually start the installation of an APK,

The rest of the applications and games will not be able to use this permission, and therefore they will not be able to download APK files. The REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES permission cannot be used to perform self-updates, modifications, or bundling of other APKs in the resource file. Given these practices, Google may remove applications and games from its store as it considers them malicious.

Via | AndroidPolice

In Engadget Android | How to return purchases on Google Play if you don’t get a refund in the store