New Google Meet features to enhance learning in live streams

Google is adding a new feature to Google Meet that will improve interaction in live broadcasts between teachers and students.

Beyond the functions offered by Meet, this new dynamic will allow students to raise their doubts so that teachers can resolve them during class.

Google Meet features for learning

Most of Google’s educational tools and functions are found in Classroom. However, it also adds features designed for learning in other of its services, for example, Google Meet.

Google Meet has not only become one of the popular options for making video calls with family, friends or scheduling a work meeting, but it is also a tool for online classes.

And one of the Meet features that make it easy for students and educators to interact is live broadcasts. If you use them for your classes, or special events with your students, you will be able to take advantage of the novelty that the latest update brings.

Options to encourage student participation in live broadcasts

As with traditional Meet meetings, live streams will also have the ability to integrate polls or Q&A. This will allow students to raise their doubts while the class is being taught.

As students post their questions, other students can vote on them to show their support for a certain topic. Furthermore, moderators can choose student questions for teachers to answer during the live class.

Or you can use the surveys for students to give their opinion on certain topics, vote for topics of interest, demonstrate their understanding of the class, etc. A dynamic that can be carried out while the class is developing, without the need to interrupt it.

This allows live broadcasts to be more enjoyable, interaction is encouraged and students can participate in classes. Of course, this dynamic is not only available as an educational tool, but can also be used in a work context.

As mentioned by the Google team, this update is available for Google Workspace Enterprise Essentials Plus, Starter, Plus, Standard, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning.