New Google Docs feature improves teamwork

- Advertisement -

The Google team is increasing the potential of Docs “smart chips” as they now integrate with third-party apps.

This will allow you to integrate information from files and documents created in third-party applications directly into your documents. We tell you the details.

- Advertisement -

What are Google Docs smart chips?

Google Docs has long integrated the famous “smart chips”. These allow us to have certain information with a simple action. For example, just by writing @ we can integrate the email address of a contact in the document, or a date, event, file, etc.

A dynamic that saves us time, since we will not have to always type the same information manually. And now that dynamic also serves to view information from third-party applications within Google Docs.

And as the Google team mentions, apps like Figma, Miro, Whimsical, and Atlassian already have this option.

How to use third-party smart chips in Docs

The idea is that you can use the file URL created in one of the third-party apps to turn it into a smart chip, and thus integrate it into Docs. For example, if you are creating a work plan for your team, dividing up tasks, you can add a smart chip with a file created in Figma.

- Advertisement -

So instead of seeing a simple link, your team members will see the file name and app icon, just like you see in the image above. And if they click on the chip with the cursor, they will be able to see a preview of the document or file.

One detail to keep in mind is that you need to install the corresponding application plugin for this dynamic to work in Google Docs. And of course, it will be available only if the app developer has already enabled this feature.

This is a practical dynamic when working as a team, and you want to focus all the work information in one place. A new feature that is available to Google Workspace users with personal Google accounts.