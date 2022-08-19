New glucose monitoring device that works only with the breath

Managing diabetes is an ongoing responsibility. Apart from all the care that must be maintained regarding diet and the regularity of medical check-ups, the level of in the blood is a permanent task.

Usually, this measurement is done through a that involves some type of puncture. A recent development proposes the use of a new device that measures this indicator through , following a dynamic similar to that of an alcohol test.

Glucose level monitoring without pricks

This new diabetes monitor, developed at the University of Waterloo, Canada, is classified as a “next generation” device, as it is still being developed and finalized.

Analyzing blood to determine blood glucose levels is considered the most reliable alternative to perform this measurement. However, recent studies have shown that there are different biomarkers in exhaled air, useful in helping devices like this one to determine the level of glucose in the blood. This respiration-based diabetes monitor has a detachable mouthpiece, responsible for directing exhaled air towards gas sensors that measure breathing instantly.

The results of the test carried out are displayed through a mobile application, which is linked to the device via Bluetooth.

The scientists behind this initiative believe that this technology may be useful in tracking other types of biomarkers for other diseases. However, this stage of research and development is fully focused on making life a little easier for people with diabetes.

The device is about the size of a mobile phone and without further configuration (apart from linking the device to the app), it can be used immediately after turning on. Comparing this dynamic with the current generality of glucose tests, the implementation of this new meter could imply significant improvements in the quality of life of people with diabetes, eliminating the discomfort associated with constant punctures from their routines.

Nathalia Nascimento, one of the main developers of this diabetes monitor, said: “There are many possible uses for the same technology. Many people live with diabetes and have to go through an uncomfortable daily routine. We hope that our product will make things a little easier”.

OrientaMED, the company that collaborates with the University of Waterloo in the development of this new device, already has the support of the European Union, Brazil and other health technology companies. Its next steps will be to finalize the start of trials with the test, which should take around 6 months. After that, the team behind the project awaits a lengthy regulatory approval process. Despite that, if all goes well for the team, they expect it to be commercially available in just over a year.

The cure for diabetes is one of the challenges that remains somewhat elusive for science. Until this solution arrives, the improvement of its control tools, such as this glucose monitor, can at least improve part of the routine of people who live with this condition.