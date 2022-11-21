New Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus, it has never been easier to exercise at home

- Advertisement -

Practicing sports at home is becoming more and more common, and there are many manufacturers that offer accessories to achieve it with excellent quality. One of them is garmin, which has just announced that it is launching a new smart bicycle on the market so that the most demanding feel as if they were taking a route abroad. Ideal, now that the weather is not very good.

With the Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus, it is simulated with high precision from the curves that are found when driving, such as the slopes positive or negative usual on the roads -through virtualization-. And, all this, with an integrated mechanical system that is completely silent and measuring all kinds of metrics to keep an exact control of the exercise that is performed (these range from knowing the power generated to the pedaling cadence that is used at all times). Therefore, we are talking about a particularly complete accessory.

Many details to have a great experience at home

- Advertisement -

Some of the things that this model offers to get a great realism is that it includes what is necessary so that you have the sensation of changing gears when using the accessories that are included from brands such as SHIMANO or Campagnolo (which are even programmable to be able to change development that is carried in the “output”). Besides, it is also possible to simulate different surfaces on which you drive, such as gravel or cobblestones.

garmin

Another excellent detail that the Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus has is its design, which even allows you to know the position of your legs at all times in order to follow a pedaling improvement course. aside, with premium materials the aesthetics are very careful, and there is a good balance so that you always have the feeling of shooting outdoors (so much so that, with an external power supply, you can simulate descending a mountain). Obviously, it does not lack all kinds of adjustment options, such as on the handlebars or the seatpost itself with millimeter precision.

More options and price of this Garmin bike

Apart from including a 4.5-inch screen to see relevant information online. This Garmin equipment has usb chargers so that advanced features are always available. You can even access the application Tacx Training which is one of the best-known platforms when it comes to virtualizing indoor outlets. With it, it is possible from training to competing with other people who are online.

The arrival on the market of this Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus is in the month of January 2023, so it will not be long before it occurs, and the price is 3.400 euros approximately. It is high, it is true, but with everything that it includes, the truth is that it could not be otherwise.

- Advertisement -

>