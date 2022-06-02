New Garmin Forerunner 955, a new smartwatch with everything… even solar charging

One of the best manufacturers that currently exist when it comes to smart watches designed by and for use when exercising is Garmin. Well, this company has just announced the arrival of a new model that has significant advances and is positioned as one of the most attractive on the market. We talk about Garmin Forerunner 955.

One of the improvements included in this device compared to the one it replaces on the market is the inclusion of solar charging. It is true that it is not the first from this manufacturer to offer this possibility, but it is still a crucial addition that significantly improves the autonomy of the wearable accessory we are talking about. By the way, the figures provided by this company in this regard are 20 days using it as a smartwatch (which far exceeds the previous generation, the 945).

It is also improved in what has to do with the user experience, since now the touch screen that is included in the Garmin Forerunner 955 allows you to perform many of the actions that were previously only available on physical buttons. Therefore, starting training by taking advantage of tracking or scrolling through the maps inside the smartwatch is now much more comfortable and intuitive. eye this does not mean that you lose the way to handle the accessory of the previous generations… simply add one more and better.

Garmin

Other improvements that come with the Garmin Forerunner 955

One that is very important is that the gps it is now much more useful, offering an element that is both multi-band and multi-satellite. The consequence of this is a fundamental improvement of the precision. In addition, now you can listen to music offline and use the integrated maps in this way, so its use independently is much better and more complete.

In what has to do with the advances in the software section included by Garmin, there are also a good number of new features. Thus, for example, cardiac control is carried out with variables in which the data obtained while sleeping are even used, so its effectiveness is much greater. In addition, the recovery time that is recommended is more efficient, something that is vital to avoid injuries. If to all this is added that an excellent protection to the water of 50 meters is maintained; weighing less than 55 grams; and an OLED panel on the high-resolution screen, it’s very clear that this will be a sports smartwatch to watch out for.

Garmin

Price of the new smartwatch

Without lacking compatibility with iOS and Android and a metal finish that gives it a striking appearance, the price of the Garmin Forerunner 955 is €649.99. It is not cheap, but it includes advanced options that obviously have to be paid for. By the way, this model has been announced with a low-end model, the Forerunner 255, which costs €349.99.

