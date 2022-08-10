New Garmin Enduro 2 watch: great endurance with an outrageous battery

- Advertisement -

Generally, smartwatches offer more than adequate resistance for most users. But sometimes this falls short, and you have to opt for options that are designed to withstand practically anything, and an example is the new Garmin Enduro 2 that was just introduced.

This is the evolution of a device that was launched last year and was specially designed to be a good companion when you go out to practice sports that are particularly intense and complex, such as climbing or mountaineering. One of the things it keeps is a finish on titanium that allows to offer a great lightness at the same time that its resistance is excellent. In addition, how many other protection elements such as power sapphire for the screen or that the water does not affect it at all.

Among the things that have been improved in the Garmin Enduro 2 is the autonomy section. Thanks to different settings, as the amperage has been increased, it is now possible to use this smart watch for 150 hours with GPS activated. It is even possible to reach 46 days if used as a traditional smartwatch. This is also achieved because it has solar charging which is of great help at times when there is no access to a plug.

Some striking details of this Garmin

One of the relevant aspects that makes this model different is that on its screen it is possible to visualize the set of loaded maps which are from TopoActive. With them, and thanks to their large number of sensors, it is possible to establish precise routes where degrees can be used to adjust travel to almost the centimeter. In addition, all the activity that is carried out is also recorded, and there is no lack of the possibility of establishing moments of rest that you think are necessary or leaving an assistant to do this work.

Some of the use options offered by the Garmin Enduro 2 in what has to do with measuring physical activity are the following: follow the heart rate; know the level of stress you have at all times; it is possible to know the level of oxygen in the blood at all times; and even the possibility of high-precision sleep monitoring is not lacking. Besides, you can do Payments with the smart watch or detect if you have a incident -such as a fall- and that an emergency contact be notified for it.

Something that is differential and its price

In the first case, we mean that this is a model that includes a LED Flashlight that on more than one occasion will be of great help. This is a copy of the one included in the Garmin Fenix ​​7, which has already proven to be very effective in times of need.

In what has to do with the price, this is not exactly low, as is often the case with smartwatches that are specialized. What has to be turned off now that it is being launched on the company’s website is €1,099, a figure that is really high. But if you’re looking for maximum strength and a plethora of options, here’s what Garmin thinks you have to pay for.

