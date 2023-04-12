New functions in Google Maps to enjoy the national parks

Knowing every corner of a natural park without getting lost along the way will be possible thanks to the new update of Google Maps.

Although we can count on a guide or an explanatory brochure, the new functions of Maps will be essential for you to spend your day in a national park. We tell you what the new features are about.

New functions in Google Maps to visit national parks

The national parks are huge and it is very easy to get lost. So instead of enjoying its full potential, you spend the afternoon walking in circles trying to guide yourself by a brochure or directions you find on the internet.

The Google team wants to help you with this problem with a series of new features for the Maps app on iOS and Android. For example, one of the new features will help you learn about all the main attractions in a national park. It is only necessary to search for the name of the park in the app and consult all the information that is added to the file, such as the reviews and videos that other users have shared.

You will see that Google Maps will highlight the main attractions, so you can take them into account when creating your travel itinerary. In this way, you will not have to improvise at the last minute when the information brochure is delivered to you on the spot.

How to download a national park map for offline use

On the other hand, another problem that this Maps update solves has to do with the trails in natural parks. The app will now not only show the location of the trail but will also highlight the entire route. So if it is the first time you visit the place, you will know how to get around without problems.

And so that you can know what the route and the journey are like, photos and comments from the community will be shown, as well as useful information for your journey. Another help that you will find in the app is that you will always see the entrances of the national park highlighted on the map. This will not only help you plan your trip, but it will also help you have a point of reference if you get lost.

And since the internet connection is not guaranteed in certain areas of the national parks, Google Maps will allow you to download the map of the place so that you always have it available on your mobile. It follows the same dynamic that we already know when we download specific areas, but the download will only be applied to the map of the national park.

In this case, you just have to click on “Download” in the file of the corresponding national park, and you will already have the map to use offline.