New function of iOS 16.4 allows dimming in videos with photosensitive content

O iOS and the iPadOS 16.4 are preparing a system feature that may be welcome for those with neurological conditions that make people sensitive to content with lots of rapidly flashing lights. That is, the function can make use easier for those who have photosensitive epilepsy or suffer some symptoms with content like this. Currently, it is common to see a notice alerting to content like this appears in advance in TV programs, series, movies and games. With the new software version, Apple devices will be able to reduce the intensity of photosensitive content.

In practice, the function will analyze each of the videos and thus automatically reduce the blinking lights of the media. But, the feature is only available for application in media saved in the gallery of the device itself for now. In other words, it is still not possible to access this option in videos from social networks such as Instagram or TikTok. - Advertisement - Another detail worth remembering is that this alternative is not activated by default in iOS and iPadOS 16.4. Therefore, the user needs to enter the settings, go to the section Accessibility and tap the option Screen Effects. Then, just activate the button referring to the flashing lights to have the resource available.



