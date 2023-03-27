5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleNew function of iOS 16.4 allows dimming in videos with photosensitive content

New function of iOS 16.4 allows dimming in videos with photosensitive content

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New function of iOS 16.4 allows dimming in videos with photosensitive content
1679928692 new function of ios 164 allows dimming in videos with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

O iOS and the iPadOS 16.4 are preparing a system feature that may be welcome for those with neurological conditions that make people sensitive to content with lots of rapidly flashing lights. That is, the function can make use easier for those who have photosensitive epilepsy or suffer some symptoms with content like this.

Currently, it is common to see a notice alerting to content like this appears in advance in TV programs, series, movies and games. With the new software version, Apple devices will be able to reduce the intensity of photosensitive content.

In practice, the function will analyze each of the videos and thus automatically reduce the blinking lights of the media. But, the feature is only available for application in media saved in the gallery of the device itself for now. In other words, it is still not possible to access this option in videos from social networks such as Instagram or TikTok.

- Advertisement -

Another detail worth remembering is that this alternative is not activated by default in iOS and iPadOS 16.4. Therefore, the user needs to enter the settings, go to the section Accessibility and tap the option Screen Effects. Then, just activate the button referring to the flashing lights to have the resource available.


The public version of iOS 16.4 should be released very soon and in addition, it will have several other new features such as voice isolation for calls, new emojis and more. For now, the system is only available in the Release Candidate version, launched on the 21st for compatible devices.

The European Parliament invites Tim Cook to a hearing
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Windows 12 may require at least 8GB of RAM to run, says rumor

Windows 11 was released in 2021 bringing several new features regarding the minimum hardware...
Social Networks

23 lugares reales que puedes visitar y aparecen en las películas de Disney y Pixar

¡Prepárate para descubrir los secretos detrás de las películas de Disney y Pixar! Un...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.