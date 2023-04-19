New from Sonos to remotely manage business surround audio

Sonos, a manufacturer of speakers and sound bars, is now taking a step beyond hardware by launching its first software as a service (SaaS) by subscription for companies called Sonos Pro, which will allow them to remotely manage the sound reproduction of its different locations through a simple control panel.

The company tells us that this is its new category of products that is also fully compatible with existing Sonos hardware in companies to fill any space with immersive music, where in addition to commercial music broadcasting, it also supports personalized support and other possibilities. .



For now, this service is available in the United States, although Sonos is already working to bring this subscription service to international markets, so it will only be a matter of time before we can listen to music, offer announcements and announcements in public places in our cities. more managed through this new service.

To make business more attractive through surround sound

For Sonos, aspects such as the return of users to physical stores after the pandemic do not escape, in addition to the investment that many companies are making with Sonos hardware to attract potential customers.

For Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos:

We’ve seen incredible organic growth for Sonos in retail spaces as companies invest in strong solutions to engage customers, which presents a tremendous opportunity for us. After testing different features in hundreds of business locations to better understand business needs and the complexities of business audio, we are proud to offer a simple solution that was designed from the ground up to meet the needs of this audience.

According to Audra Kinsley, Vice President and General Manager of Sonos Professional:

Sonos Pro was designed to make it easy for brands to reinforce their vision and lifestyle through sound, with tools to curate content and create distinct sound experiences that resonate with customers.

The simple and efficient alternative to complex audio installations

For this reason, Sonos Pro becomes an efficient alternative, based on a panel on the web, to the use of complex classic audio installations to flood the premises with ambient sound that allows customers a level of comfort with which they can carry out your purchases.

Businesses will be able to view and manage activity across all their locations, set playlist schedules, manage admin permissions for trusted employees, and more.

With music and radio stations to choose from in the service itself

Sonos Pro also includes Sonos Backgrounds, its own commercially licensed music service that offers a variety of tracks from independent artists, and even access to third-party streaming services like Mood Mix, Soundtrack Your Brand, or Rockbot.

In addition, businesses will be able to experiment with the best audio quality at each and every location, plus be able to further customize and scale their facilities with new Sonos hardware products as they build their businesses.

Sonos Pro is offered under a subscription plan for $35 per month per location.