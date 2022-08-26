HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNew from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week

New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [26/08/2022]

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [26/08/2022]
1661536010 new from netflix prime video and disney plus this week.jpeg
- Advertisement -

It’s been a week since our list of new features for netflix, Prime video and disney Plus was published with several highlights like the John McAfee movie, a new episode of She Hulk and much more. Thus, the time has come to list all the news that arrive on the main streaming platforms in Europe in the next 7 days.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • Disney Plus
Prime Video
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – September 2

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

Netflix
  • I’m a Killer — Season 3 — August 30
  • Love in Verona — September 1
  • The Devil in Ohio — Season 1 – September 2

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

Disney Plus
  • La Gallina Turuleca — August 28
  • Andor – Episodes 1 and 2 — August 31
  • Holly Hobbie – Season 3 – August, 31
  • TOTS – Season 3 – August, 31
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – new episode – August, 31
  • She Hulk: Defender of Heroes – new episode – August, 31

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Developers

Wischen, saugen, schimmeln: Ein halbes Jahr mit dem Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Kann man Staubsaugerroboter inzwischen auch benutzen,...
Entertainment

All the details about the new villain of the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”

Let's remember that Fast X already presented a controversy when the director who had...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.