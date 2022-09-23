HomeTech GiantsAppleNew from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week

New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [23/09/2022]

The week is already ending and during it we saw some releases coming to netflix, Prime video and disney Plus. Now it’s time to update our list with all the news that will arrive in the next 7 days on these streaming platforms.

In addition, it is worth remembering that TudoTV has a special edition with the 2022 Emmy winners filled with first-rate series, be sure to check it out!

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • Disney Plus
Prime Video
  • How to Survive Among Siblings – Season 2 — September 28
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – new episode — September 30
  • The Exorcism of My Best Friend — September 30
  • Explosive Conspiracy – September 30
Netflix
  • Dynasty — Season 5 — September 24
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Chapter 2 — 26th of September
  • Blonde – September 28
  • Gamestop Versus WallstreetSeptember 28

Disney Plus
  • Abracadabra 2 — September 30
  • The Choir: Success Here I Go — September 28
  • Turning the Game of Champions – Season 2 – September 28
  • The Wonders of the United States — September 28
