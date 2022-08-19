New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [19/08/2022]

Last week we had some important releases like the new season of “Cuphead – The Series” and “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” on streaming platforms. Now it’s time for us to find out what’s coming to Prime video, disney Plus and netflix in the next 7 days.
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- Disney Plus
- Samaritan — August 26
- Clarice – Season 1 — August 26
- Ollie the Lost Bunny – August 24
- Queer Eye: Europe — August 24
- John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive — August 24
- Story: Straight to the Point — Season 2 – August 25th
- Rilakkuma at the Amusement Park – August 25th
- Family Vacation — August 26
- dogadventures — August 24
- Cloak & Dagger – Seasons 1 and 2 — August 24
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 – new episode — august 24
