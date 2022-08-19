HomeTech NewsNew from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week

New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [19/08/2022]

Last week we had some important releases like the new season of “Cuphead – The Series” and “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” on streaming platforms. Now it’s time for us to find out what’s coming to Prime video, disney Plus and netflix in the next 7 days.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • Disney Plus
Prime Video
  • Samaritan — August 26
  • Clarice – Season 1 — August 26

Netflix
  • Ollie the Lost Bunny – August 24
  • Queer Eye: Europe — August 24
  • John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive — August 24
  • Story: Straight to the Point — Season 2 – August 25th
  • Rilakkuma at the Amusement Park – August 25th
  • Family Vacation — August 26

Disney Plus
  • dogadventures — August 24
  • Cloak & Dagger – Seasons 1 and 2 — August 24
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 – new episode — august 24

