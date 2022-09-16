New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [16/09/2022]

HomeTech NewsNew from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
The week is already ending and more releases are coming to Prime video, netflix and disney Plus, which have already received a lot of news in the previous week. Among them we can highlight a new episode of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Prime Video and another for “She Hulk: Defender of Heroes” on Disney Plus.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • Disney Plus
Prime Video
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – new episode — September 23
  • September Mornings – Season 2 — September 23

Netflix
  • Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus — September 23

Disney Plus
  • Malcom in the Middle – Season 1 – September 21
  • Andor (Episodes 1, 2, and 3) — September 21
  • Super/Natural — September 21
  • She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes – New Episode — September 21
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – September 23

