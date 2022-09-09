HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNew from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week

New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week [09/09/2022]

By Abraham
And once again we are approaching a weekend after several new features were released on netflix, Prime video and disney Plus, with emphasis on new episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” and many other releases. Now let’s list which premieres are coming to platforms in the next 7 days.

See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

  • Prime Video
  • Netflix
  • Disney Plus
Prime Video
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — new episode — September 14
  • A Private Matter – Season 1 — September 16
  • Licorice Pizza — September 10
  • Save yourself Who Can! — 15th of September
  • The Ascent — September 15
  • A Detective Case — September 15
  • Goodnight Mommy – September 16

Netflix
  • Heartbreak High: Where It All Happens — Season 1 — September 14
  • Saint — Season 1 – September 16
  • Fate: The Winx Saga — Season 2 — 16 of September
  • Punishers — 16 of September
  • Drifting Home — 16 of September

Disney Plus
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – new episode – September 14
  • She Hulk: Defender of Heroes – New Episode — September 14
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1 – September 14
  • Funniest Videos: Animal Special – Season 1 — September 14
  • My Daughters — September 16

