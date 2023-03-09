5G News
New from DuckDuckGo powered by innovative OpenAI technology

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
DuckDuckGo also does not want to be left behind in what already seems to be a race to implement new functions driven by generative Artificial Intelligence, which since the arrival of ChatGPT and the launch of other generative AI models, there has been a huge boom between the different services , both of the best known and also in the emerging ones.

In this regard, the company is presenting the first version of DuckAssist, its new search assistant, capable of generating precise summaries of the queries established by users, placing them at the top of the answer pages, and including links to the corresponding original sections so that users can obtain more information.

Sticking to Wikipedia and Britannica to avoid “hallucinations”

For now, DuckDuckGo will offer its new search assistant in a limited way only in those cases where it becomes capable of offering simple answers.

The Internet privacy-focused services company has relied on the innovative natural language technology of OpenAI and Anthropic to carry out the launch of this feature, and considering that, despite relying solely on Wikipedia, and to a lesser extent on related sites such as Britannica as reliable sources of information, and avoid as far as possible offering incorrect information with “hallucinations”, it is possible that you can make mistakes, especially when faced with complex questions that users ask, inviting them to share your comments where appropriate and anonymously.

DuckDuckGo notes that some data still needs to be passed on to participating partners such as OpenAI and Anthropic, although the data shared will not include data that allows users to be identified, including personal data and IPs.

In any case, since it is integrated into the private search engine, there will be no record of both the queries made and the web browsing history of the users.

The first of many integrations based on generative AI

According to DuckDuckGo:

You shouldn’t expect to see DuckAssist in many of your searches just yet, but the combination of generative AI and Wikipedia in DuckAssist means we can vastly increase the number of Instant Answers we can provide, and when it appears, probably help you find the information you want faster. never

The arrival of DuckAssist, which will gradually expand among users over the next few weeks, will serve as a starting point for future integrations of functions based on Generative Artificial Intelligence, something that we will get to see over the next few months, according to the company.

More Information/Image Credit: DuckDuckGo

