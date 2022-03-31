MobileAndroidTech News

New from Boomerang Mail to be more efficient in managing virtual meetings

By: Brian Adam

Boomerang Mail, the productivity-focused email client, has just introduced a new feature befitting the hybrid working times we live in. This is Bookable Schedule, which will help to be more efficient in organizing virtual meetings based on the availability of attendees.

In practice, it is about reducing the exchange of email messages, according to the disposition of each one, with the invitations to be part of the scheduled sessions on platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet, with the confirmations or rejections, rescheduling, in other aspects.

Reducing inconvenience in the exchange of messages

The new feature is beginning to arrive today in its integration with Gmail and its application for iOS, with forecasts to arrive soon in its integration with Outlook and its application for Android devices.

As described in the official announcement:

Bookable Schedule saves the time and hassle of setting up and sharing meeting invitations over and over again. Simply set up a bookable calendar of available hours and you can share it as often as you like.

That bookable calendar is the Magic Live Calendar, also used in the other programming options, through which those interested can access and see the available times of the same person to choose the most convenient and send the corresponding invitation.

For this, the person himself will be able to configure his calendar in a simple way, with a few clicks away, being able to even link several calendars, establish a maximum number of meetings, number of notices, among other options, to make available to clients, partners , guests, etc, through that “magic” calendar.

They will be able to access that calendar even if they use another email client. And it is enough that they have an email tray with which to send the message that allows access to the “magic” calendar.

Obviously, this calendar will also avoid some misunderstandings that may occur, such as the different time zones in which the different parties interested in holding virtual meetings are located.

All the details are exposed in the official announcement.

