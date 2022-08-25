New Forspoken trailer shows 10 minutes of gameplay

is an open-world role-playing game that tells the story of a girl named Frey who obtains powers through a bracelet. Previously, it was revealed that the title produced by Square Enix in conjunction with Luminous Productions has been delayed and will not arrive until 2023. This gave space for a new trailer for the game to be revealed, this time showing a new to disclose a little bit of how the dynamics and graphics are. The video lasts 10 , was captured in 4K resolution and gave you an idea of ​​how the game will perform.

Throughout the gameplay shown, you can see a little bit of the fictional world of Forspoken, such as the capital of Cipal and some territories around it. As it is an open world, the space to explore is very wide and it was possible to notice the elements used to increase the character’s XP and even some treasures to collect. - Advertisement - At first, it doesn’t seem like such an innovative proposal, but the number of effects and also the fluidity shown in these minutes of gameplay draws attention. Still, it’s too early to say if the game will be any good and all that’s left for us to do is wait until it hits stores so that everyone has a chance to test and evaluate.

shows-10-minutes-of-gameplay.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

