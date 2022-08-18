New flash memory: fast technology for large servers

NAND has prevailed over all other storage technologies thanks to its r capacity and high speed – and the development continues.

At the end of August, Micron was able to take over the technology leadership with its announcement of a 232-layer , at least on paper, but now the company has already been overtaken: SK Hynix is ​​showing 3D-NAND with 238 layers. Mass production is scheduled to start in the first half of 2023; as usual, speed increases while space and power consumption decrease.

The Chinese Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC) presents NAND flash under the name X3-9070, but does not name the number of layers. In the new version, YMTC uses a design with six planes, which increases the speed, but also increases the space requirement – four planes have been common so far. The interface speed increases from 1600 to 2400 MT/s, which also contributes to the speed increase.

Kioxia, Toshiba’s former memory division, talked about the second version of its ultra-fast flash memory. While version 1 of XL-Flash still used cells with 1 bit storage capacity, version 2 uses 2 bits per cell. As a Storage Class Memory (SCM), XL flash is a cheap, albeit slower, alternative to DRAM. A die is currently said to store 256 GB, Kioxia plans mass production next year.

CXL instead of Optane

Intel presented the flash alternative Optane, which is also used as an SCM, at the Flash Memory Summit 2018. Shortly before this year’s event, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger buried the technology. Intel now relies entirely on CXL, Compute Express Link, a technology that connects DRAM or non-volatile, fast memory such as XL flash via PCIe.

In line with this, SK Hynix has presented a memory module that uses CXL 2.0 to provide up to 96 GB of fast DDR5 RAM. It sits in an EDSFF housing (Enterprise & Data Center SSD Form Factor) and can therefore be addressed via PCIe switches. But the next CXL version is already in the starting blocks: The CXL consortium has published the specifications for CXL 3.0. This should improve the sharing and merging of storage pools and, above all, double the data rate to 64 GT/s without increasing latency.

SSDs without FTL

Kioxia wants to radically simplify SSDs. The Flash Translation Layer (FTL), i.e. the conversion between logical and physical address, should disappear from the SSD; the task should be taken over by the host software. Kioxia is already working on this with the Linux Foundation, which has compiled material on this at softwareenabledflash.org. SSDs should continue to perform some basic tasks, such as garbage collection. The concept is reminiscent of zoned storage and is only of interest for data centers with large storage requirements.

More, faster, cheaper: A new SSD format targets petabyte storage systems and Gen Z bring a new system architecture. Flash alternatives like ReRAM and 3D XPoint are slow to pick up speed.

SSDs for clients and servers

The SSD manufacturer Solidigm, which emerged from Intel’s storage division, is showing the SSD P412 Plus: PCIe 4.0 without DRAM, QLC flash, 512 GB and 1 and 2 TB of storage space – it is likely to be a derivative of Intel’s SSD 670p.

The Seagate SSDs Nytro 5350 and 5550 are much faster and, above all, have more endurance. Phison’s first enterprise controller X1, previously known as the E20, is used in the 2.5-inch SSDs with U.2 connection and PCIe 4.0 . The SSDs are available with up to 7.68 TB of storage space, the 5350 models have significantly more reserve memory and can therefore be overwritten with multiples of their capacity per day.

