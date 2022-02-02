Search here...
Tech News

New file format helps researchers reduce DNA analysis time

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The University of New South Wales and the Garvan Institute for Medical Research have developed a new alternative to speed up nanopore sequencing analysis and improve specialized treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases.

It is a new file format with a reduced size and, therefore, fast processing, whose purpose is to help speed up complex processes, such as the analysis of DNA samples.

Read:

The best exchanges to get started in cryptocurrencies

Analysis of DNA samples with a more efficient file format

This recent research said that the newly developed SLOW5 format can process complex DNA nanopore sequencing “more than 30 times faster” than the previous file format called, ironically, FAST5.

Nanopore sequencing is used to identify a variety of diseases and help medical professionals analyze DNA samples in detail so they can provide personalized treatments for cancer patients.

The data produced from this process was routinely recorded in FAST5 file formats, which produced large files of around 1.3 terabytes, which is equivalent to approximately 650 hours of high-definition video. Because of their large size, it would take two weeks for computers to process the FAST5 files, the researchers said.

However, lead author and Genomic Computing Systems Engineer at the Garvan Institute, Hasindu Gamaarachchi, said processing data for the human genome using SLOW5 is reduced to half a day.

Read:

Razer Blade 17, big and powerful to replace desktop PCs

He comments that, unlike FAST5, the SLOW5 format allows for parallel computing whereby multiple processors can simultaneously run multiple, smaller analyzes broken down from larger, more complex, and more comprehensive data sets.

The FAST5 format is slow because the data cannot be accessed in parallel. It is based on the hierarchical data format that was designed in the 1990s to run on machines that only had one processor at the time, rather than modern ones that include multiple processors.

“The hierarchical data format is also generic, while SLOW5 is designed specifically. So in terms of the digging analogy, it’s like we’re also providing a shovel that’s specially designed for the type of soil. And because the new SLOW5 can be accessed in parallel by multiple processors at the same time, processing time has been reduced by a factor of 30.”

The details of this investigation were published in Nature Biotechnology.

Previous articleWhatsApp shows what they are and what their new ‘communities’ are going to serve us
Next articleApple releases watchOS 8.4.1: minor update for Apple Watch 4 and later
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1: minor update for Apple Watch 4 and later

Just one week after the arrival of watchOS 8.4, Apple has released watchOS 8.4.1a new "minor update" which,...
Tech News

New file format helps researchers reduce DNA analysis time

The University of New South Wales and the Garvan Institute for Medical Research have developed a new alternative...
Social Networks

WhatsApp shows what they are and what their new ‘communities’ are going to serve us

In recent weeks we have told you about the plans that WhatsApp has to launch something that...
Tech News

Some MacBook suddenly run out of battery, is yours affected?

Apple lately gives us some bugs that are real wonders, especially for users who see how their...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.