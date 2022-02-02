New file format helps researchers reduce DNA analysis time

The University of New South Wales and the Garvan Institute for Medical Research have developed a new alternative to speed up nanopore sequencing analysis and improve specialized treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases.

It is a new file format with a reduced size and, therefore, fast processing, whose purpose is to help speed up complex processes, such as the analysis of DNA samples.

Analysis of DNA samples with a more efficient file format

This recent research said that the newly developed SLOW5 format can process complex DNA nanopore sequencing “more than 30 times faster” than the previous file format called, ironically, FAST5.

Nanopore sequencing is used to identify a variety of diseases and help medical professionals analyze DNA samples in detail so they can provide personalized treatments for cancer patients.

The data produced from this process was routinely recorded in FAST5 file formats, which produced large files of around 1.3 terabytes, which is equivalent to approximately 650 hours of high-definition video. Because of their large size, it would take two weeks for computers to process the FAST5 files, the researchers said.

However, lead author and Genomic Computing Systems Engineer at the Garvan Institute, Hasindu Gamaarachchi, said processing data for the human genome using SLOW5 is reduced to half a day.

He comments that, unlike FAST5, the SLOW5 format allows for parallel computing whereby multiple processors can simultaneously run multiple, smaller analyzes broken down from larger, more complex, and more comprehensive data sets.

The FAST5 format is slow because the data cannot be accessed in parallel. It is based on the hierarchical data format that was designed in the 1990s to run on machines that only had one processor at the time, rather than modern ones that include multiple processors.

“The hierarchical data format is also generic, while SLOW5 is designed specifically. So in terms of the digging analogy, it’s like we’re also providing a shovel that’s specially designed for the type of soil. And because the new SLOW5 can be accessed in parallel by multiple processors at the same time, processing time has been reduced by a factor of 30.”

The details of this investigation were published in Nature Biotechnology.