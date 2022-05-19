New features are coming to Google Photos, what has changed?

Over time, one of the most useful applications for users is Google Photos. His good work organizing images and editing them has made him a reference. And, now, the arrival of an update has been known that improves some aspects that are important so that its usability is the best possible. Without a doubt, the most interesting improvement, although not the only one, is that a new icon is added to be able to send photos or videos that are no longer necessary to be saved to the trash. Obviously, this was already a possibility before, but the function would lack adequate flexibility. We say this because, for example, when reviewing an album this possibility did not exist… something that did not make any sense, all that to say. Well, this is exactly what has changed. Now, when you are checking any of the albums that you have created in Google Photos, contrary to what happened before, you will have the function that allows you to remove what you think is left over from the list. And it is added in the form of a button, so it does not bother anything. Thus, you will be able to have everything much better organized without having to go from one side of the application to another, as was the case until now when you wanted to delete something. Nice addition, no doubt. More new options in Google Photos Another important one is that now, when you enter the application and view the multimedia content you have saved, the date on which it was added is seen in a much clearer way. Therefore, it is much easier to visually locate what you want to remove thanks to this new improvement. And, in addition, this does not come alone, since the same thing happens with the location stored in the information of the photo or video. Consequently, an optimized display is achieved. In addition, it has been indicated from the source of the information that the work processes have been optimized to make them faster when editing all kinds of content, which is always positive. Additionally, some problems detected with some supported image formats are corrected so that an error message does not appear when saving a modification. When will you have the update? These are one of those improvements that are made directly from the servers of the Mountain View company, so it is not necessary to download anything from the application stores. Therefore, gradually everyone who has Google Photos will receive the news. This shouldn’t go much further than a few days at most, so you won’t have to wait long. And this is excellent news. >