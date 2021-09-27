New Facebook tools to generate leads

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook is testing a number of new tools that allow companies and administrators of Facebook pages to generate more leads and better connect with their audiences on the platform.

If the testing phase passes, most of the tools Facebook is testing will be released during 2022.

Before starting, it is important to clarify that all these functionalities and tools are being tested by Facebook and that, for now, none have been officially implemented on its platform, so it is possible that some users have them, while others do not.

-Update of “click-to-message” ads: Facebook is updating this ad format that invites users to send a message, either through Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct or WhatsApp, adding the possibility of contacting through other third-party platforms. At the moment, Facebook has not offered information on what those platforms will be. although it is expected that it can be connected with most social networks and communication applications.

-Facebook Business Suite: Within the Business Suite, Facebook is testing various functionalities. One of them will allow users to manage their emails from the app. They are also planning to introduce a file manager to publish and manage the content from this section and, finally, a functionality to compare the operation of different versions of the same content.

-Work accounts: Facebook is testing a new type of account, called “Work Account” or work account, which will allow users to log in and work with Business Manager without the need for a personal account. In this sense, companies could manage these accounts for their employees and offer access to enterprise-level functions.

-Request quotes: One of the new tools Facebook is testing will allow users to request a quote. To do this, the pages will be able to create a request form, selecting between 4 and 5 questions, which clients will have to answer to obtain their personalized quote.

-Start WhatsApp chat from Instagram: Facebook seeks to improve the integration capabilities of its platforms, which is why it is adding a button on Instagram business accounts, with which to start a conversation on WhatsApp. This functionality will be complemented by a new ad format that will allow customers to open a WhatsApp chat directly from Instagram.

-Generate leads on Instagram: Facebook is planning to test organic and paid tools for small and medium-sized businesses to easily find new customers within Instagram. However, at the moment there is no information about the functionalities that these new tools will add.

