New Fable? Xbox Showcase Teaser Raises Doubt About Announcement

Some users are seeing signs that a new Fable may be on the way from the teaser published by Microsoft this Tuesday (30) regarding the Xbox Showcase, an event that will give a sample of what the company is preparing ahead. The event, which takes place on June 11th, is the focus of a short video on the company’s social networks, culminating after the camera follows a trail of glitter.
The background music is reminiscent of the original Fable and the glowing trail was also a gameplay feature of the franchise’s games, starting with Fable II, in 2008. Appearances, however, can be deceiving, since there is no confirmation that we will see the game at the event.
A reboot of the RPG was announced in 2020, but faced some development issues due to Microsoft’s insistence that developer Playground Games (from Forza Horizon) uses internal engines instead of the new Unreal Engine 5.
In addition, it was said that the development of the game is progressing slowly because the producer has difficulty adapting to create an open world title. In parallel, Matt Booty, from Microsoft, has already commented that he is happy with the progress of the game, but the rumors so far indicate that the game should still take a while to come out.