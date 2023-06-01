New Fable? Xbox Showcase Teaser Raises Doubt About Announcement

Some users are seeing signs that a new Fable may be on the way from the teaser published by Microsoft this Tuesday (30) regarding the Xbox Showcase, an event that will give a sample of what the company is preparing ahead. The event, which takes place on June 11th, is the focus of a short video on the company’s social networks, culminating after the camera follows a trail of glitter.

The background music is reminiscent of the original Fable and the glowing trail was also a gameplay feature of the franchise’s games, starting with Fable II, in 2008. Appearances, however, can be deceiving, since there is no confirmation that we will see the game at the event.