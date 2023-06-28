New evidence points to the ‘Apple Car’ being tested in Arizona

- Advertisement -

Long time circulates information about an autonomous car that apple plans to launch in the coming years. Now, new evidence points out that the company really may be conducting tests with this vehicle in the state of Arizona, in the United States. According to a report by the specialized website car and driverApple would be testing autonomous vehicles on a dedicated and closed track, purchased a few years ago by the company Route 14 Investment Partners LLC.

The site's team spotted a fourth-generation Lexus RX at the site, equipped with sensors on its roof, driving around the test field, which was owned by DaimlerChrysler until the end of 2005. The circuit is located in Wittmann, near the capital city of Phoenix. The report found that the car identification numbers are correlated with reports sent by Apple. Other indications also reinforced the connection between Maçã and the company that owns the test field in Arizona.

A sign leading to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality prompted reporters to investigate further. The conclusion was that the phone numbers registered there have a Silicon Valley area code. Car and Driver reporters also managed to connect Apple’s Ken Lynch to Route 14 Investment Partners, or close to it. Although nothing is 100% certain, it appears that the [email protected] email belongs to the same Ken Lynch who works at Apple.