HomeTech GiantsAppleNew emojis are announced by Emojipedia and will arrive very soon on...

New emojis are announced by Emojipedia and will arrive very soon on your iPhone

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
emojis nuevos 15.0.jpg
emojis nuevos 15.0.jpg
- Advertisement -

Emojipedia has anticipated World Emoji Day and has presented the emojis that are candidates to be released in version 15.0. They may arrive in the remainder of the year and we are sure that most of them will be integrated into Apple’s operating systems.

Emojis in plain view for your iPhone, iPad and Mac

animals like a goose, a donkey, a jellyfish, objects as simple as a comb, new colored hearts, among others, are the emojis that have managed to reach the end. Most of those presented are historically confirmed, the Emojipedia site states in a statement.

The preliminary list will be subject to change before the final approval that will take place in September. They indicate that most are included and may be the same as the previous year. It is important to note that Emoji version 14.0 had 112 recommendations. The previous one was 334, contrary to the 31 recommended this year.

Interesting data

There are details about the emoji candidates to be part of the final list in September that are worth knowing. There is a hand that pushes to the left or right that can have an interesting combination with other existing emojis. There is a black bird that joins a black cat and a polar bear as color-based variations of the animals that already exist.

Speaking precisely of the United States, the two mascots of the main political parties will be represented. The elephant (already exists) and the donkey. A fan, a wooden flute, the Wi-Fi icon with a gray background and an emoji with a puzzled face.

Lenovo Legion Duel official with 144 Hz, camera on the side and two Type-C

Which emoji of those shown are the ones you liked the most? As usual, each year they usually appear first on Apple devices and then on Android devices, although the variations are important. It will be necessary to compare how faithful they are to each other in terms of operating systems.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

You can now call, hear messages read and send messages with WhatsApp in Ray-Ban Stories

For now it is not that we see many users on the street using...
Europe

Viral video wrongly claims supermarkets are stockpiling mustard to cause inflation

In the midst of a mustard shortage, a viral video has generated online speculation...
Tech News

TikTok news to enhance secure content customizations

TikTok understands that there is a huge variety of users on its platform, from...
Tech News

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer a cheap option with ads

We have already told you in the past that Netflix was analyzing options to...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.