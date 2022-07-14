New emojis are announced by Emojipedia and will arrive very soon on your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Emojipedia has anticipated World Emoji Day and has presented the emojis that are candidates to be released in version 15.0. They may arrive in the remainder of the year and we are sure that most of them will be integrated into Apple’s operating systems.

Emojis in plain view for your iPhone, iPad and Mac

animals like a goose, a donkey, a jellyfish, objects as simple as a comb, new colored hearts, among others, are the emojis that have managed to reach the end. Most of those presented are historically confirmed, the Emojipedia site states in a statement.

The preliminary list will be subject to change before the final approval that will take place in September. They indicate that most are included and may be the same as the previous year. It is important to note that Emoji version 14.0 had 112 recommendations. The previous one was 334, contrary to the 31 recommended this year.

Interesting data

There are details about the emoji candidates to be part of the final list in September that are worth knowing. There is a hand that pushes to the left or right that can have an interesting combination with other existing emojis. There is a black bird that joins a black cat and a polar bear as color-based variations of the animals that already exist.

Speaking precisely of the United States, the two mascots of the main political parties will be represented. The elephant (already exists) and the donkey. A fan, a wooden flute, the Wi-Fi icon with a gray background and an emoji with a puzzled face.

Which emoji of those shown are the ones you liked the most? As usual, each year they usually appear first on Apple devices and then on Android devices, although the variations are important. It will be necessary to compare how faithful they are to each other in terms of operating systems.