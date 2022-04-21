Latest newsIreland

New Dublin Airport express bus route launched with service every half an hour

By: Brian Adam

A new express bus route between Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport which runs every half an hour was launched yesterday.

The service is operated by Dublin Express, and will serve multiple stops on the northside and southside of the city centre.

The new route start at Dublin Airport at stop at the Docklands, Custom House Quay, Eden Quay, Pearse Station, Trinity College, Merrion Square, and Charlotte Way.

Dublin Airport said that this month, Airport bus services will reach almost 80% pre-pandemic operations.

They said: “Over the coming weeks we will see increased frequencies and new routes added to key destinations into Dublin city and across the country.

“Public transport providers continue to increase services as passenger numbers increase.”

However some Airport bus services have not yet returned since the pandemic began.

The popular Airport Hopper service, which provided two different routes getting to the airport, remains temporarily suspended.

One of the Hopper’s routes travelled from Maynooth to the Airport and served Leixlip, Lucan and Liffey Valley on the way.

The second route began in Tallaght and travelled through Clondalkin and Liffey Valley before heading for the airport.

In January, they said that services would continue to be temporarily suspended until April but there has been no announcement since.

