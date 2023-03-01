New drivers released by NVIDIA can improve quality of YouTube videos

NVIDIA this week released new drivers that should improve the quality of old videos posted on YouTube and other digital platforms. The novelty arrives for video cards (GPUs) RTX 30 and RTX 40 that use RTX Video Super Resolution technology that uses AI in browsers such as Edge and Chrome, reducing artifacts in videos.

According to information from the developer, the tool in question supports videos between 360p and 1440p up to 144Hz in frame rate and upscale to 4K resolution. This feature was only available on Nvidia’s Shield TV, but it has just arrived for everyone after Google implemented improvements to the Chromium platform.