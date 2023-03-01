New drivers released by NVIDIA can improve quality of YouTube videos

5G News
Published on

By Abraham
NVIDIA this week released new drivers that should improve the quality of old videos posted on YouTube and other digital platforms. The novelty arrives for video cards (GPUs) RTX 30 and RTX 40 that use RTX Video Super Resolution technology that uses AI in browsers such as Edge and Chrome, reducing artifacts in videos.

According to information from the developer, the tool in question supports videos between 360p and 1440p up to 144Hz in frame rate and upscale to 4K resolution. This feature was only available on Nvidia’s Shield TV, but it has just arrived for everyone after Google implemented improvements to the Chromium platform.

Compatibility with both browsers allows the video enhancement feature to be used not only on YouTube, but also on Twitch and other streaming services. In a video published on its official channel, the company highlights how the novelty works, showing the refinement of the image via software.

In summary, the tool acts by smoothing the edges of objects present in the video. In addition to this new integration with browsers, the company also highlights Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR), enabling game rendering at a resolution higher than that of the monitor.

Watch the video:

5 tips for using two monitors at the same time

Did you like this news released by NVIDIA? Tell us, comment!

