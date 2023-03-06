5G News
New Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi confirmed by Bandai Namco

Published on

By Abraham
New Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi confirmed by Bandai Namco
Taking everyone by surprise, Bandai Namco took advantage of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event to announce a new franchise title Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichione of the most acclaimed that the developer has ever released.

In addition to being a success in anime and manga, the Dragon Ball franchise is already well known for its video games, with many titles that adapt the adventures of Goku and company, as well as appearances by characters from the franchise in other games, such as Fortnite .

Although the saga currently has the acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ as its main fighting game, Bandai Namco decided to surprise fans by resuming another iconic PS2 franchise: Budokai Tenkaichi.

Spanning three games, the titles adapt a number of iconic moments from the Dragon Ball franchise into electrifying battles, including not only destructible scenarios but dozens of playable characters, alternate skins and much more. Ever since the third game was released in 2007, fans have been asking for the saga to return, and this week, the requests were finally heard.

Unfortunately, the announcement does not reveal a release date or the platforms on which the game will be released, in addition to not making it clear whether this will be a remake of the first game or the fourth unreleased title, but from what we can see, we will have the presence of Goku SSJ Blue, which indicates that the events of Dragon Ball Super will be adapted.

So, what did you think of the ad?

