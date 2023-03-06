New Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi confirmed by Bandai Namco

Taking everyone by surprise, Bandai Namco took advantage of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event to announce a new franchise title Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi one of the most acclaimed that the developer has ever released.

In addition to being a success in anime and manga, the Dragon Ball franchise is already well known for its video games, with many titles that adapt the adventures of Goku and company, as well as appearances by characters from the franchise in other games, such as Fortnite .

Although the saga currently has the acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ as its main fighting game, Bandai Namco decided to surprise fans by resuming another iconic PS2 franchise: Budokai Tenkaichi.

Spanning three games, the titles adapt a number of iconic moments from the Dragon Ball franchise into electrifying battles, including not only destructible scenarios but dozens of playable characters, alternate skins and much more. Ever since the third game was released in 2007, fans have been asking for the saga to return, and this week, the requests were finally heard.