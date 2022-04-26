New Down Syndrome Centre opens in Sandyford to support children and families

A new Down Syndrome centre has opened this week in Sandyford to provide services and support for children and their families.

The launch of the new centre on Monday was attended by the children, their families, local representatives, and Leinster rugby star Jordan Larmour.

Peter Gaw and his wife Mary founded the Down Syndrome Centre in 2014.

Speaking at the launch in Sandyford, Mr Gaw said: “Our centre is a place to thrive, a place where early intervention delivers remarkable results. This is an incredibly happy place that helps change lives for hundreds of children.

He said: “Our vision and aim are that all children and young adults living in Ireland with Down syndrome, have the adequate support and services available, on demand, to enable them to reach their goals, and live an independent and fulfilling life.

“We need the support of government to achieve these goals, and hope our newest location will be able to accommodate the growing demand for our services.”

The Down Syndrome Centre is spread out over 2 floors, a state-of-the-art custom designed Centre, providing services and support, to children and their families with Down syndrome from three months to 18 years.

Supports at the centre include occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, baby massage, sibling and various support workshops throughout the year, helping children to reach their full potential and creating a brighter and more inclusive future.

