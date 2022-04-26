Latest newsIreland

New Down Syndrome Centre opens in Sandyford to support children and families

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A new Down Syndrome centre has opened this week in Sandyford to provide services and support for children and their families.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The launch of the new centre on Monday was attended by the children, their families, local representatives, and Leinster rugby star Jordan Larmour.

Read:

Council planners criticise ‘alarming’ plans for over 1,000 rental homes in Drumcondra

Peter Gaw and his wife Mary founded the Down Syndrome Centre in 2014.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Three-week-old puppy dumped in North Dublin dies despite DSPCA rescue efforts

Speaking at the launch in Sandyford, Mr Gaw said: “Our centre is a place to thrive, a place where early intervention delivers remarkable results. This is an incredibly happy place that helps change lives for hundreds of children.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

He said: “Our vision and aim are that all children and young adults living in Ireland with Down syndrome, have the adequate support and services available, on demand, to enable them to reach their goals, and live an independent and fulfilling life.

“We need the support of government to achieve these goals, and hope our newest location will be able to accommodate the growing demand for our services.”

Read:

Residents outraged after Portobello Plaza is ‘completely blocked off’ as part of works for new hotel

The Down Syndrome Centre is spread out over 2 floors, a state-of-the-art custom designed Centre, providing services and support, to children and their families with Down syndrome from three months to 18 years.

Supports at the centre include occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, baby massage, sibling and various support workshops throughout the year, helping children to reach their full potential and creating a brighter and more inclusive future.

Read more: Students with Down syndrome from Dublin college stun All Blacks with viral haka performance

Read more: Dublin mother raising funds in the hopes of opening disability friendly barber

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleWhatsApp extends the maximum number of participants in calls
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

WhatsApp extends the maximum number of participants in calls

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Diablo Immortal already has a date: June 2 for Android, iOS… and PC!

Blizzard's history with Diablo Immortal comes from long, very long. And it is that years have passed...
Tech News

Twitter could accept Musk’s offer on Monday, report says

After the release of the poison pill days ago, from Twitter they seem to be reconsidering the acquisition...
Ireland

Orange-level fire alert as Met Eireann weather forecasts dry week for Dublin

As Ireland is set to bask in glorious sunshine with temperatures to remain high, an orange-level fire alert...