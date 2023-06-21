New DLSS 3 plugin for Unreal Engine 5.2 and other news announced by NVIDIA

- Advertisement -

A NVIDIA announced this Wednesday (21) a new plug-in of DLSS 3 technology for Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.2 graphics engine. The company highlighted that the released tool will allow developers to extract more performance from their games. According to NVIDIA, Unreal Engine 5.2 has been updated with a Frame Generation plugin. Now all developers and creators using the graphics engine can take full advantage of the AI-powered performance multiplier, DLSS 3.





Also according to the company, developers who use Unreal Engine can count on the help of plugin integration blog from NVIDIA, in addition to being able to see the Inside Unreal interview that Epic held with the company’s developers. - Advertisement - Unreal Engine is an advanced real-time 3D authoring tool that gives game developers and creators the freedom and control to deliver cutting-edge 3D content, interactive experiences and immersive virtual worlds.

more news