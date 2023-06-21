New DLSS 3 plugin for Unreal Engine 5.2 and other news announced by NVIDIA

A NVIDIA announced this Wednesday (21) a new plug-in of DLSS 3 technology for Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.2 graphics engine. The company highlighted that the released tool will allow developers to extract more performance from their games.
According to NVIDIA, Unreal Engine 5.2 has been updated with a Frame Generation plugin. Now all developers and creators using the graphics engine can take full advantage of the AI-powered performance multiplier, DLSS 3.
Also according to the company, developers who use Unreal Engine can count on the help of plugin integration blog from NVIDIA, in addition to being able to see the Inside Unreal interview that Epic held with the company’s developers.
Unreal Engine is an advanced real-time 3D authoring tool that gives game developers and creators the freedom and control to deliver cutting-edge 3D content, interactive experiences and immersive virtual worlds.
In addition, NVIDIA announced that Forever Skies and Trepang2 games will receive DLSS 2. The company also highlighted that it continues to expand the number of games compatible with GeForce RTX technologies. the list already has more than 300 games available.
Another novelty is that now, even before the launch of the game, Steam users can already play a demo of Warhaven enhanced with DLSS 2 until June 26th. When the game is officially released, DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex will be available.
And you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!