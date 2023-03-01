New Details Shed Light on FTX’s Campaign Contributions

Federal prosecutors on Thursday added new details to charges filed in December about Sam Bankman-Fried’s campaign donations, accusing him and two unidentified former executives of FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, of using tens of millions of dollars in customer money to illegally donate to federal political campaigns.
In a revised indictment, prosecutors said Mr. Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, had relied on the two former employees and others to serve as straw donors — a person who makes a contribution in someone else’s name to avoid limits on individuals or companies — in his bid to influence politicians in Washington.
Federal election law bars a person from donating money to a political campaign by disguising or concealing the source of that money.
The indictment against Mr. Bankman-Fried added four new charges to the eight in the original indictment. The updated document also provides fresh details about the ways in which he sought to defraud customers and investors.
Mr. Bankman-Fried, 30, has pleaded not guilty to the original charges and is expected to return to New York soon to be arraigned on the new indictment. A spokesman for him declined to comment.
Among the new or modified charges: conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission.
Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a brief statement after the indictment was released: “We are hard at work and will remain so until justice is done.”
What to Know About the Collapse of FTX
What is FTX? FTX is a now bankrupt company that was one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It enabled customers to trade digital currencies for other digital currencies or traditional money; it also had a native cryptocurrency known as FTT. The company, based in the Bahamas, built its business on risky trading options that are not legal in the United States.
The indictment, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, charged that Mr. Bankman-Fried and the unnamed FTX executives made over 300 political contributions that were “unlawful because they were made in the name of a straw donor or paid with corporate funds.” The indictment said Mr. Bankman-Fried had relied on the straw donors “to avoid certain contributions being publicly reported in his name.”
The initial indictment had provided scant details about the campaign finance charge against Mr. Bankman-Fried and even avoided using the term “straw donor.”
Prosecutors said in the new indictment that funds for the donations in question included money that FTX customers had deposited in their trading accounts at the exchange. The money was transferred from bank accounts maintained by Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm that Mr. Bankman-Fried founded two years before he started FTX in 2019, the indictment said.
The indictment refers to the two former FTX executives involved in the campaign finance scheme as “CC-1” and “CC-2” or potential co-conspirators, and it details efforts by them and others to conceal their activities. But the revised indictment does not identify anyone by name other than Mr. Bankman-Fried in connection with the campaign finance charges.
A spokesman for Mr. Williams declined to comment on the identities of the two former FTX executives.
Besides Mr. Bankman-Fried, the two largest contributors to political campaigns who worked at FTX were Nishad Singh and Ryan Salame. Neither has been charged with any wrongdoing, according to campaign finance records. Mr. Singh, like Mr. Bankman-Fried, largely contributed to Democratic candidates and Mr. Salame mainly to Republican candidates.
A representative for Mr. Singh’s lawyer declined to comment on the revised indictment. Mr. Salame’s lawyer did not return a request for comment.
Bankruptcy lawyers for FTX have said that about $90 million in customer money was used to make campaign contributions, and that the lawyers have sent letters to all the recipients of that campaign cash asking that it be returned.
The Aftermath of FTX’s Downfall
The spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange in November has left the industry stunned.
- Jane Street Capital: The collapse of FTX has drawn attention to the little-known Wall Street firm where Sam Bankman-Fried started his career. He was drawn there because of his interest in “effective altruism.”
- Gaming Markets?: Since FTX imploded, Mr. Bankman-Fried denied accusations that he manipulated markets for his companies’ benefit. Cryptocurrency investors disagree.
- Bail Terms: A federal judge overseeing Mr. Bankman-Fried’s case has signaled a willingness to jail the disgraced executive for his persistent testing of his confinement’s boundaries.
- Legal Counsel: A judge allowed the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell to continue advising FTX on bankruptcy, after critics complained of a potential conflict of interest between the firm and the exchange.
The revised indictment said one of the former FTX executives, identified as CC-1 or co-conspirator 1, was uncomfortable with making a $1 million donation to a so-called super political action committee that was affiliated with pro-L.G.B.T.Q. causes. Yet the former executive was urged to donate by an unnamed political consultant working for Mr. Bankman-Fried and ultimately did so.
The consultant is quoted in the indictment as saying the former FTX executive would be “giving to a lot of woke” causes “for transactional purposes,” using a profanity.
Prosecutors said Mr. Bankman-Fried had wanted to keep his contributions to Republicans in the “dark,” so he relied on a former FTX executive with ties to political conservatives — identified as CC-2 — to make those donations.
Two of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s former top executives at FTX, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, have already pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the investigation.
In the revised indictment, prosecutors also detailed how Mr. Bankman-Fried sought to obscure the close ties between FTX and Alameda to give comfort to a California bank to do business with it and to customers of the exchange. The authorities said that Mr. Bankman-Fried had created a company called North Dimension, which listed him as the sole owner, and that customers of FTX had been directed to send deposit money to that entity.
The new charges come less than a week after the federal judge who is overseeing Mr. Bankman-Fried’s multibillion-dollar fraud case indicated that he was prepared to revoke the FTX founder’s bail for repeatedly testing the boundaries set when he was allowed to remain free but confined to the Palo Alto, Calif., home of his parents with an ankle monitor, as part of a $250 million bond package.
Prosecutors twice in recent weeks asked the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, to curtail Mr. Bankman-Fried’s activities, to bar him from using encrypted apps and limit his ability to communicate with current and former FTX employees.
Judge Kaplan, at a recent hearing, expressed annoyance with Mr. Bankman-Fried’s behavior while in home confinement. At one point, the judge seemed to say he was open to jailing Mr. Bankman-Fried if he did not alter his conduct.
“There is a solution,” the judge said. “But it’s not one anyone has proposed yet.”
Kenneth Vogel contributed reporting.