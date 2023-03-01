New Details Shed Light on FTX’s Campaign Contributions

Federal prosecutors on Thursday added new details to charges filed in December about Sam Bankman-Fried’s campaign donations, accusing him and two unidentified former executives of FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, of using tens of millions of dollars in customer money to illegally donate to federal political campaigns.

In a revised indictment, prosecutors said Mr. Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, had relied on the two former employees and others to serve as straw donors — a person who makes a contribution in someone else’s name to avoid limits on individuals or companies — in his bid to influence politicians in Washington.

Federal election law bars a person from donating money to a political campaign by disguising or concealing the source of that money.

- Advertisement -

The indictment against Mr. Bankman-Fried added four new charges to the eight in the original indictment. The updated document also provides fresh details about the ways in which he sought to defraud customers and investors.