New Dell XPS Highlights 13th Gen Intel CPU and Radeon RX 7000 and RTX 40 GPUs

Among Dell’s latest innovations, the brand is launching new XPS computers, both in desktop versions and in XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops, which highlight the 13th Gen Intel Core and GeFroce RTX 4090 and Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 GPU options.
Specifically, the desktop model is aimed at heavy content creation and the gamer audience—it is configurable for Intel’s Raptor Lake series chipset processor options, starting from the i5-13400 model, with ten cores, 20 MB of L3 cache and frequencies between 2.5 GHz and 4.6 GHz.
The system features a Z690 motherboard with standard, advanced, and performance cooling options ranging from air to liquid. All models also come with Windows 11 Home/Pro.
RAM memory options start from 8 GB DDR5-4800 with support for up to 64 GB. Graphics options range from Intel’s integrated UHD graphics to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, as well as working with RTX 30 and RTX 40 series GPUs.
The case mixes graphite and platinum aluminum frames with steel sides. For connectivity options, Dell offers an SD card reader and three USB-A 3.2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front.
On the back, the desktop offers multiple graphics ports depending on the GPU and USB-A and USB-C 2.0 and 3.2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet and 6 x 7.1 audio jacks. Dell’s new desktop offers WiFi 6 and 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 options.
As for notebooks, the XPS 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch OLED InfinityEdge display with a 92.9% aspect ratio screen. In addition to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs. The display supports DisplayHDR 500, 400 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB/DCI-P3 color gamut, and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. There are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery), a single v6.0 full-size SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack . Prices here start from US$2,949 (~R$15,400).
The XPS 17 varies slightly with a better battery, bigger screen, and improved durability and security, but offers the same connectivity, memory, and storage options. In this case, the models start from the US$ 3,399 (~R$ 17,800).