New Dell XPS Highlights 13th Gen Intel CPU and Radeon RX 7000 and RTX 40 GPUs

Among Dell’s latest innovations, the brand is launching new XPS computers, both in desktop versions and in XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops, which highlight the 13th Gen Intel Core and GeFroce RTX 4090 and Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 GPU options.

Specifically, the desktop model is aimed at heavy content creation and the gamer audience—it is configurable for Intel’s Raptor Lake series chipset processor options, starting from the i5-13400 model, with ten cores, 20 MB of L3 cache and frequencies between 2.5 GHz and 4.6 GHz.

The system features a Z690 motherboard with standard, advanced, and performance cooling options ranging from air to liquid. All models also come with Windows 11 Home/Pro.