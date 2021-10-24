New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.

Personal computers:

Discover MSI’s discounted offers on thirty PCs of all types.

Chromebooks continue to grow in sales and here you have a great selection from various manufacturers at a great price.

Well cheap this HP Notebook 14S-dq0009ns Intel Celeron N4020 / 4GB / 64GB eMMC / 14 ″, for 259 euros.

Microsoft offers good discounts on hardware devices at its student store, Prime Student.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 Intel Core i5-11400H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 / 15.6 ″, for 999 euros.

TECLAST F6 Laptop 13.3 Inches, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 128GB SSD, for 249 euros.

Mobility:

The new Samsung M22 and M52 5G are on sale for 209 and 369 euros, respectively.

The best seller Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6 / 64Gb White Free, costs 219 euros.

Motorola Moto g50 (6.5 ″ Max Vision HD + screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) for only 189 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Smartwatch Ivory for only 49 euros.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Gaming is a real cucumber and has already dropped in price to 499 euros.

Another Samsung mobile at a good price is the Galaxy M32 for 269 euros.

The top of the Realme range, GT 8 / 128GB 5G Blue Free for 479 euros.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Desert Gray Smartwatch Watch, for 158 euros.

Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1 ″ 2 / 32GB Silver, for 138 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6 / 128GB Black Free, for 350 euros.

Monitors and televisions

Save on ASUS monitors and projectors. There is everything you are looking for with good discounts.

Discounts on LG TVs. Everything at a good price.

Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRS 27 ″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, for 258 euros. (Here you have analysis of the series)

Tremendous this LG 49WL95C-WE UltraPanoramico multimedia monitor (IPS Panel: 5120 × 1440), for 949 euros.

Samsung monitors on sale from 259 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Discover Trust’s offers on speakers, keyboards, mice, etc.

Discounts on ASUS connectivity products, with routers from 82 euros.

Razer Iskur chair on sale for 379 euros once the new Enki that we have analyzed this week are launched.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Black Headphones, for 74 euros.

Netgear offers on Switch, with models from 16 euros.

Logitech Pro X Superlight Mouse Gaming Mouse 25400DPI White, for 118 euros.

Sony WH-CH710N Bluetooth Headphones, for 86 euros.

Razer Huntsman Mini Purple Switch keyboard, for 89 euros.

Components:

If you need an SSD, don’t miss our guide published this week with the best selection of offers.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 3200 SPD 2666 PC4-25600 16GB 2x8GB CL16 memories, for 99 euros.

Cheaper impossible this MSI B450M Mortar Max motherboard.

Seagate Expansion 1TB 2.5 ″ USB 3.0 Black hard drive, for 49 euros.

Several:

Amazon Prime at half price and with the first 90 days free through this collaboration with Microsoft Surface.

The new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8 ″ screen, adjustable warm light and a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for 149 euros, is selling very well

And if you want to take full advantage of the reader, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Offer, electronic books on sale every week from 0.94 euros.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 379 euros.

