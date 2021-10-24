New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.
Personal computers:
- Discover MSI’s discounted offers on thirty PCs of all types.
- Chromebooks continue to grow in sales and here you have a great selection from various manufacturers at a great price.
- Well cheap this HP Notebook 14S-dq0009ns Intel Celeron N4020 / 4GB / 64GB eMMC / 14 ″, for 259 euros.
- Microsoft offers good discounts on hardware devices at its student store, Prime Student.
- Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 Intel Core i5-11400H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 / 15.6 ″, for 999 euros.
- TECLAST F6 Laptop 13.3 Inches, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 128GB SSD, for 249 euros.
Mobility:
- The new Samsung M22 and M52 5G are on sale for 209 and 369 euros, respectively.
- The best seller Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6 / 64Gb White Free, costs 219 euros.
- Motorola Moto g50 (6.5 ″ Max Vision HD + screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) for only 189 euros.
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Smartwatch Ivory for only 49 euros.
- The Lenovo Legion Phone Gaming is a real cucumber and has already dropped in price to 499 euros.
- Another Samsung mobile at a good price is the Galaxy M32 for 269 euros.
- The top of the Realme range, GT 8 / 128GB 5G Blue Free for 479 euros.
- Amazfit T-Rex Pro Desert Gray Smartwatch Watch, for 158 euros.
- Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1 ″ 2 / 32GB Silver, for 138 euros.
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6 / 128GB Black Free, for 350 euros.
Monitors and televisions
- Save on ASUS monitors and projectors. There is everything you are looking for with good discounts.
- Discounts on LG TVs. Everything at a good price.
- Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRS 27 ″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, for 258 euros. (Here you have analysis of the series)
- Tremendous this LG 49WL95C-WE UltraPanoramico multimedia monitor (IPS Panel: 5120 × 1440), for 949 euros.
- Samsung monitors on sale from 259 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Discover Trust’s offers on speakers, keyboards, mice, etc.
- Discounts on ASUS connectivity products, with routers from 82 euros.
- Razer Iskur chair on sale for 379 euros once the new Enki that we have analyzed this week are launched.
- Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Black Headphones, for 74 euros.
- Netgear offers on Switch, with models from 16 euros.
- Logitech Pro X Superlight Mouse Gaming Mouse 25400DPI White, for 118 euros.
- Sony WH-CH710N Bluetooth Headphones, for 86 euros.
- Razer Huntsman Mini Purple Switch keyboard, for 89 euros.
Components:
- If you need an SSD, don’t miss our guide published this week with the best selection of offers.
- Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 3200 SPD 2666 PC4-25600 16GB 2x8GB CL16 memories, for 99 euros.
- Cheaper impossible this MSI B450M Mortar Max motherboard.
- Seagate Expansion 1TB 2.5 ″ USB 3.0 Black hard drive, for 49 euros.
Several:
- Amazon Prime at half price and with the first 90 days free through this collaboration with Microsoft Surface.
- The new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8 ″ screen, adjustable warm light and a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for 149 euros, is selling very well
- And if you want to take full advantage of the reader, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Offer, electronic books on sale every week from 0.94 euros.
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 379 euros.
You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.