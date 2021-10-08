New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.
Personal computers:
- Selection of PCs on sale, laptops, desktops, 2 in 1 and convertibles of all types and the main brands.
- Good price for this HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0024ns – 16.1 ″ FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 Ti-4GB, for 799 euros.
- Discover MSI laptop deals. There are Modern, Stealth, Katana, Prestige series, with good discounts.
- All a guarantee this ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II-HE004 – 14 ″ FullHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti-4GB) for 1,099 euros.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Mediatek / 4GB / 128GB eMCP / 10.1 ″ Touch, for 259 euros.
- Mini PC in miniscule size stick format (4GB DDR3 / 64GB eMMC Intel Atom Z8350) for 135 euros.
- TECLAST F15 Plus 2 Laptop 15.6 ″ 8GB RAM 128GB ROM, IPS FHD, for 339 euros.
- Microsoft offers good discounts on hardware devices at its student store, Prime Student.
- CHUWI GemiBook – 13 Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron J4125 up to 2.7Ghz Laptop 8GB RAM 256GB SSD, for 330 euros.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IGL05 Intel Celeron N4020 / 8GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 329 euros.
- ASUS Zenbook 14 UM425UA-KI203T AMD Ryzen 7 5700U / 16GB / 512GB SSD / 14 ″, for 889 euros.
Mobility:
- Good mid-range tablet this HUAWEI MatePad 11 + Folio Cover, with 11 ″ 2.5K screen and the Snapdragon 865 for 349 euros.
- Motorola Moto g50 mobile (6.5 ″ Max Vision HD + screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) for 199 euros.
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6 / 64GB Free Blue, for 204 euros.
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 6 / 128GB Green Free, for 449 euros.
- Mobile TCL 20 5G – 6.67 ″ FHD + with Qualcomm 690 5G, 6GB / 128GB at a very good price: 199 euros.
- realme 8 5G 6 / 128GB Black Free, for 199 euros.
- Xiaomi Redmi 9T 4 64GB Green Free, for 164 euros.
- Resistant Mobile Blackview BV9900E, Android 10 Helio P90 6GB RAM 128GB ROM, for 280 euros.
- Very cheap this Huawei Band 6 quantifying bracelet for 39 euros and several colors to choose from.
- Realme GT 8 / 128GB 5G Free Silver, for 419 euros.
- Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8 / 128GB Black Free, for 538 euros.
- realme C21 3 / 32GB Free Blue for only 99 euros.
Monitors and televisions
- Selection of monitors on offer. There are a score of models for all budgets with discount from brands like Samsung, LG, HP, BenQ, AOC and others.
- LG TV deals at Stay Connected Week. There are 60-inch 4K models for 579 euros.
- Well cheap this Lenovo D24-20 – Monitor 23.8 ″ FullHD (VA, 75Hz, 4ms, HDMI, VGA, FreeSync), for 109 euros.
- ASUS monitors on sale. A dozen models from the € 139 VZ249HEG1R to the impressive Designo MX38VC for € 999 and Gaming like the ROG Strix XG43 for € 849.
- Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRS 27 ″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible, for 239 euros.
- Super cheap this TV LG 32LM6370PLA 32 ″ LED FullHD HDR10, for 269 euros.
- Monitor MSI Optix G271 27 ″ LED IPS FullHD 144Hz FreeSync, for 219 euros.
- At the price of demolition this TV Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 ″ LED HD, for 199 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Released today, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streamer of its kind for 64 euros.
- Trust accessories with discounts, speakers, headphones, microphones, keyboards, mice …
- The same from Logitech, with mice like the M330 for 29 euros.
- We like this Corsair chair model T1, for offices, gamers or any desk.
- Less level, but cheaper this Tempest F36-2 with Black / Gray Footrest, for 118 euros.
- Razer Opus – ANC Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Audio THX, for 139 euros. We analyze them and they are a guarantee.
- And a similar one the Sennheiser GSP 500 – Circumaural headset for PC, Mac and consoles for 159 euros.
- HP DeskJet 4120e Multifunction Color WiFi Printer + 6 Months of Instant Ink Printing with HP + HP 305XL, for 67 euros.
Components:
- RAM Corsair memories on sale. You get an 8GB DDR4 SODIMM for laptops for just $ 36 and a 16GB DDR4-3600 desktop DIMM kit for just $ 89.
- The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 3.9GHz BOX CPU drops in price to 299 euros.
- And to mount it, this MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is also on offer, for 179 euros.
- Crucial P5 Plus CT1000P5PSSD8 SSD 1TB and PCIe 4.0, for 153 euros.
- Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD Card, SDCS2 / 128GB Class 10 with SD Adapter, for only 10 euros.
- Seagate Ultra Touch, 1 TB, External hard drive, USB-C, USB 3.0, for 65 euros.
Several:
- The new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8 ″ screen, adjustable warm light and a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for 149 euros, is selling very well
- And if you want to take full advantage of the reader, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Offer, electronic books on sale every week from 0.94 euros.
- Little or no offerings on consoles. This Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB + FIFA 22 Standard Digital License costs 379 euros.
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Speaker and Assistant with Charcoal Screen, for 79 euros.
- Electric scooters are spreading and there are few better in quality / price than this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for 449 euros.
- Offers on Braun personal care products, with 25% discount and another 25% rebate.
- HUION Kamvas 22 2020 Graphic Tablet with Screen, 21.5 Inch Graphic Drawing Monitor, for 398 euros.
- Discounts of up to -90% on Xbox digital video games.
- TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4 (2 Pack) – Router, Wi-fi repeater, Mesh, for 79 euros.
You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.