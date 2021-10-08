New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.

Personal computers:

Selection of PCs on sale, laptops, desktops, 2 in 1 and convertibles of all types and the main brands.

Good price for this HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0024ns – 16.1 ″ FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 Ti-4GB, for 799 euros.

Discover MSI laptop deals. There are Modern, Stealth, Katana, Prestige series, with good discounts.

All a guarantee this ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II-HE004 – 14 ″ FullHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti-4GB) for 1,099 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Mediatek / 4GB / 128GB eMCP / 10.1 ″ Touch, for 259 euros.

Mini PC in miniscule size stick format (4GB DDR3 / 64GB eMMC Intel Atom Z8350) for 135 euros.

TECLAST F15 Plus 2 Laptop 15.6 ″ 8GB RAM 128GB ROM, IPS FHD, for 339 euros.

Microsoft offers good discounts on hardware devices at its student store, Prime Student.

CHUWI GemiBook – 13 Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron J4125 up to 2.7Ghz Laptop 8GB RAM 256GB SSD, for 330 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IGL05 Intel Celeron N4020 / 8GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 329 euros.

ASUS Zenbook 14 UM425UA-KI203T AMD Ryzen 7 5700U / 16GB / 512GB SSD / 14 ″, for 889 euros.

Mobility:

Good mid-range tablet this HUAWEI MatePad 11 + Folio Cover, with 11 ″ 2.5K screen and the Snapdragon 865 for 349 euros.

Motorola Moto g50 mobile (6.5 ″ Max Vision HD + screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) for 199 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 6 / 64GB Free Blue, for 204 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 6 / 128GB Green Free, for 449 euros.

Mobile TCL 20 5G – 6.67 ″ FHD + with Qualcomm 690 5G, 6GB / 128GB at a very good price: 199 euros.

realme 8 5G 6 / 128GB Black Free, for 199 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T 4 64GB Green Free, for 164 euros.

Resistant Mobile Blackview BV9900E, Android 10 Helio P90 6GB RAM 128GB ROM, for 280 euros.

Very cheap this Huawei Band 6 quantifying bracelet for 39 euros and several colors to choose from.

Realme GT 8 / 128GB 5G Free Silver, for 419 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8 / 128GB Black Free, for 538 euros.

realme C21 3 / 32GB Free Blue for only 99 euros.

Monitors and televisions

Selection of monitors on offer. There are a score of models for all budgets with discount from brands like Samsung, LG, HP, BenQ, AOC and others.

LG TV deals at Stay Connected Week. There are 60-inch 4K models for 579 euros.

Well cheap this Lenovo D24-20 – Monitor 23.8 ″ FullHD (VA, 75Hz, 4ms, HDMI, VGA, FreeSync), for 109 euros.

ASUS monitors on sale. A dozen models from the € 139 VZ249HEG1R to the impressive Designo MX38VC for € 999 and Gaming like the ROG Strix XG43 for € 849.

Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRS 27 ″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible, for 239 euros.

Super cheap this TV LG 32LM6370PLA 32 ″ LED FullHD HDR10, for 269 euros.

Monitor MSI Optix G271 27 ″ LED IPS FullHD 144Hz FreeSync, for 219 euros.

At the price of demolition this TV Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 ″ LED HD, for 199 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Released today, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streamer of its kind for 64 euros.

Trust accessories with discounts, speakers, headphones, microphones, keyboards, mice …

The same from Logitech, with mice like the M330 for 29 euros.

We like this Corsair chair model T1, for offices, gamers or any desk.

Less level, but cheaper this Tempest F36-2 with Black / Gray Footrest, for 118 euros.

Razer Opus – ANC Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Audio THX, for 139 euros. We analyze them and they are a guarantee.

And a similar one the Sennheiser GSP 500 – Circumaural headset for PC, Mac and consoles for 159 euros.

HP DeskJet 4120e Multifunction Color WiFi Printer + 6 Months of Instant Ink Printing with HP + HP 305XL, for 67 euros.

Components:

RAM Corsair memories on sale. You get an 8GB DDR4 SODIMM for laptops for just $ 36 and a 16GB DDR4-3600 desktop DIMM kit for just $ 89.

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 3.9GHz BOX CPU drops in price to 299 euros.

And to mount it, this MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard is also on offer, for 179 euros.

Crucial P5 Plus CT1000P5PSSD8 SSD 1TB and PCIe 4.0, for 153 euros.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD Card, SDCS2 / 128GB Class 10 with SD Adapter, for only 10 euros.

Seagate Ultra Touch, 1 TB, External hard drive, USB-C, USB 3.0, for 65 euros.

Several:

The new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8 ″ screen, adjustable warm light and a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for 149 euros, is selling very well

And if you want to take full advantage of the reader, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Offer, electronic books on sale every week from 0.94 euros.

Little or no offerings on consoles. This Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB + FIFA 22 Standard Digital License costs 379 euros.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Speaker and Assistant with Charcoal Screen, for 79 euros.

Electric scooters are spreading and there are few better in quality / price than this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for 449 euros.

Offers on Braun personal care products, with 25% discount and another 25% rebate.

HUION Kamvas 22 2020 Graphic Tablet with Screen, 21.5 Inch Graphic Drawing Monitor, for 398 euros.

Discounts of up to -90% on Xbox digital video games.

TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4 (2 Pack) – Router, Wi-fi repeater, Mesh, for 79 euros.

You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.