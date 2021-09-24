New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.
Personal computers:
- This week has highlighted the presentation of the new Microsoft Surface equipment. Yes, but you can save on current ones with the Prime Student campaign.
- ASUS Rog Strix G513IH-HN008 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 / 15.6 ″, for 888 euros.
- HP 15S-EQ1035NS AMD Athlon 3020E / 4GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 379 euros.
- ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400 Intel Celeron N3350 / 8GB / 64GB eMMC / 15.6 ″, for 279 euros.
- CHUWI HeroBook Pro Laptop Ultrabook Laptop 14.1 ′, for 287 euros.
- HP Victus 16-e0004ns AMD Ryzen 5 5600H / 8GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 / 16.1 ″ laptop, for 752 euros.
- MINIS FORUM Mini PC without Fan 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD Intel Pentium N5030, for 297 euros.
- HP 15S-eq1087ns AMD Ryzen 5 4500U / 8GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 599 euros.
- MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX-019XES Intel Core i7-1185G7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 / 15.6 ″, for 1,193 euros.
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-72GW Intel Core i7-10750H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650Ti / 15.6 ″, for 949 euros.
- ASUS E410MA EK018TS Intel Celeron N4020 4GB 64GB EMMC 14, for 261 euros.
- MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-484XES Intel Core i7-10750H / 16GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 / 15.6 ″ laptop, for 1,400 euros.
Mobility:
- Launch offer of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 128GB 5G. On Amazon, reduced to 599 euros.
- Very cheap tablet this TECLAST P80 8 Inches, 2 GB RAM 32 GB ROM, Android 10.0, for 76 euros.
- Mobile Realme GT Master 6 / 128GB 5G Black Free, for 329 euros.
- Economic smartphone this ZTE Blade A7 2020 3 / 64GB Blue Free for 98 euros.
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 4 / 64GB Black Free for 155 euros. Few better for this price.
- Ulefone Armor X3 Free Mobile, Rugged IP68 Waterproof Smartphone 5.5 ″ (18: 9) HD +, for 98 euros.
- Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 101 2 32GB Gray, for 133 euros.
Monitors and televisions
- Lenovo D24-20 – 23.8 ″ FullHD Monitor (VA, 75Hz, 4ms, HDMI, VGA, FreeSync), very cheap for 109 euros.
- At another level this ASUS ROG Strix XG49VQ, 49-inch Ultra-wide Gaming Monitor, (3840 x 1080 pixels), 144 Hz, Freesync 2, HDR.
- HP X27i 2K – 27 ″ QHD Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440 pixels) at 144Hz, IPS, 4ms, for 323 euros.
- Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43 ″ LED UltraHD 4K television, for 379 euros.
- Newskill Icarus RGB 27 ″ LED Fast IPS QHD 180Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, for 379 euros.
- Monitor Samsung LU32J592UQRXEN – 32 », 3000: 1, 4K (3840 × 2160), for 249 euros.
- MSI Optix G271 monitor for 248 euros and the Vigor GK30 keyboard-mouse combo as a gift.
- LG 24MP59G-P 24 ″ LED Full HD IPS, for 119 euros.
- Monitor Samsung LC49RG90SSRXEN 49 ″ QLED Dual QHD 120Hz FreeSync 2 Curve, for 799 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Logitech Week. Large selection of offers on peripherals such as keyboards, mice, headphones or webcams.
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog – One of the best premium gaming keyboards lowered to 196 euros.
- Discover the Trust offers, keyboards, gaming tables, headphones …
- Vieta PRO wireless headphones for only 39 euros.
- Logitech G923 Steering Wheel And Pedals For PS4 PS5 PC, for 324 euros.
Components:
- Very economical in capacity / price this Crucial CT2000X6SSD9 X6 external SSD for 179 euros.
- Samsung 860 EVO Basic SSD 250GB SATA3, for 41 euros.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7 GHz CPU, for 525 euros.
- Kingston A2000 M.2 500GB PCI Express 3.0 NVMe SSD, for 75 euros.
- WD Elements – A huge capacity 18TB external desktop hard drive with USB 3.0 for 435 euros.
- RAM Kingston HyperX DDR4 4000MHz 16GB 2x8GB CL19, for 149 euros.
- Discounted Samsung microSD memories, models like EVO 64 GB for only 9 euros.
- Discounts (light) on AMD Ryzen G-series processors.
Several:
- New this week is the new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8 ″ screen, adjustable warm light and a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for 149 euros.
- And if you want to take full advantage of the reader, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Offer. e-books on sale every week from 0.99 euros.
- Discounts of up to -90% on Xbox digital video games.
- TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4 (2 Pack) – Router, Wi-fi repeater, Mesh, for 79 euros.
- Offers on personal care products. From Philips and Braun.
