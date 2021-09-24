New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.

Personal computers:

This week has highlighted the presentation of the new Microsoft Surface equipment. Yes, but you can save on current ones with the Prime Student campaign.

ASUS Rog Strix G513IH-HN008 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 / 15.6 ″, for 888 euros.

HP 15S-EQ1035NS AMD Athlon 3020E / 4GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 379 euros.

ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400 Intel Celeron N3350 / 8GB / 64GB eMMC / 15.6 ″, for 279 euros.

CHUWI HeroBook Pro Laptop Ultrabook Laptop 14.1 ′, for 287 euros.

HP Victus 16-e0004ns AMD Ryzen 5 5600H / 8GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 / 16.1 ″ laptop, for 752 euros.

MINIS FORUM Mini PC without Fan 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD Intel Pentium N5030, for 297 euros.

HP 15S-eq1087ns AMD Ryzen 5 4500U / 8GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 599 euros.

MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX-019XES Intel Core i7-1185G7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 / 15.6 ″, for 1,193 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-72GW Intel Core i7-10750H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650Ti / 15.6 ″, for 949 euros.

ASUS E410MA EK018TS Intel Celeron N4020 4GB 64GB EMMC 14, for 261 euros.

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-484XES Intel Core i7-10750H / 16GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 3060 / 15.6 ″ laptop, for 1,400 euros.

Mobility:

Launch offer of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 128GB 5G. On Amazon, reduced to 599 euros.

Very cheap tablet this TECLAST P80 8 Inches, 2 GB RAM 32 GB ROM, Android 10.0, for 76 euros.

Mobile Realme GT Master 6 / 128GB 5G Black Free, for 329 euros.

Economic smartphone this ZTE Blade A7 2020 3 / 64GB Blue Free for 98 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 4 / 64GB Black Free for 155 euros. Few better for this price.

Ulefone Armor X3 Free Mobile, Rugged IP68 Waterproof Smartphone 5.5 ″ (18: 9) HD +, for 98 euros.

Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen 101 2 32GB Gray, for 133 euros.

Monitors and televisions

Lenovo D24-20 – 23.8 ″ FullHD Monitor (VA, 75Hz, 4ms, HDMI, VGA, FreeSync), very cheap for 109 euros.

At another level this ASUS ROG Strix XG49VQ, 49-inch Ultra-wide Gaming Monitor, (3840 x 1080 pixels), 144 Hz, Freesync 2, HDR.

HP X27i 2K – 27 ″ QHD Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440 pixels) at 144Hz, IPS, 4ms, for 323 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43 ″ LED UltraHD 4K television, for 379 euros.

Newskill Icarus RGB 27 ″ LED Fast IPS QHD 180Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, for 379 euros.

Monitor Samsung LU32J592UQRXEN – 32 », 3000: 1, 4K (3840 × 2160), for 249 euros.

MSI Optix G271 monitor for 248 euros and the Vigor GK30 keyboard-mouse combo as a gift.

LG 24MP59G-P 24 ″ LED Full HD IPS, for 119 euros.

Monitor Samsung LC49RG90SSRXEN 49 ″ QLED Dual QHD 120Hz FreeSync 2 Curve, for 799 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Logitech Week. Large selection of offers on peripherals such as keyboards, mice, headphones or webcams.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog – One of the best premium gaming keyboards lowered to 196 euros.

Discover the Trust offers, keyboards, gaming tables, headphones …

Vieta PRO wireless headphones for only 39 euros.

Logitech G923 Steering Wheel And Pedals For PS4 PS5 PC, for 324 euros.

Components:

Very economical in capacity / price this Crucial CT2000X6SSD9 X6 external SSD for 179 euros.

Samsung 860 EVO Basic SSD 250GB SATA3, for 41 euros.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7 GHz CPU, for 525 euros.

Kingston A2000 M.2 500GB PCI Express 3.0 NVMe SSD, for 75 euros.

WD Elements – A huge capacity 18TB external desktop hard drive with USB 3.0 for 435 euros.

RAM Kingston HyperX DDR4 4000MHz 16GB 2x8GB CL19, for 149 euros.

Discounted Samsung microSD memories, models like EVO 64 GB for only 9 euros.

Discounts (light) on AMD Ryzen G-series processors.

Several:

New this week is the new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8 ″ screen, adjustable warm light and a 3-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for 149 euros.

And if you want to take full advantage of the reader, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Offer. e-books on sale every week from 0.99 euros.

Discounts of up to -90% on Xbox digital video games.

TP-Link AC1200 Deco M4 (2 Pack) – Router, Wi-fi repeater, Mesh, for 79 euros.

Offers on personal care products. From Philips and Braun.

