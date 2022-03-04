New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts that this week we aim especially at those purchases to give away for the Three Kings.

Deals on Personal Computers:

Discover the ASUS offers, laptops from 449 euros and desktops from 399 euros.

All Microsoft Surface are reduced in price.

HP 255 G8 Intel Celeron N4020/8GB/256GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 369 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IGL05 Intel Celeron N4020/8GB/256 GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 369 euros.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-56-52KD Intel Core i5-1035G1/12GB/512GB SSD/15.6″ laptop, for 585 euros.

UM700 Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 3750H | 16GB RAM 256GB PCIe SSD | Radeon RX Vega 10, for 484 euros.

15.6-inch TECLAST Laptop, 8GB+256GB SSD, for 331 euros.

Good convertible this HP Pavilion x360 14-DY1013NS with Intel Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB SSD/14″, for 698 euros.

ASUS E410MA-EK007TS Intel Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB eMMC/14″, for 239 euros.

Medion Akoya E16401 MD62290 Intel Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB SSD/16.1″, for 575 euros.

Asus Chromebook Z1400CN-BV0543 Intel Celeron N3350/8GB/64GB eMMC/14″, for 299 euros.

Mobility Offers:

Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone with 6.5-inch Infinity-V TFT LCD screen, well reduced to 129 euros.

The POCO M4 Pro are reduced in price, with two configurations of 199 and 249 euros.

Even cheaper this Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 2/32GB Granite Gray Free, for 99 euros.

Buy the spectacular Oppo X5 OR X5 PRO mobile and get gift accessories.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone is 40% off at €399.

The Ticwatch E3 smart watch with Wear OS and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is reduced to 159 euros.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphones, for 264 euros.

The Realme C21Y 3/32GB Blue Libre mobile costs 109 euros.

Amazfit Band 5, fitness bracelet is at a very good price: only 26 euros.

And if you want a watch, it’s equally cheap, since the Amazfit GTR 47mm costs 71 euros.

The CHUWI Hi10 GO tablet with Windows costs 254 euros.

The UMIDIGI A11 (4+128GB) 6.53″ HD+ mobile is priced at 186 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth 40mm Rose Gold, for 189 euros.

Smartphone Realme C25Y 4/128GB Free Gray, for 149 euros.

Monitors and televisions:

AOC G2490VXA 23.8″ LED FullHD 144Hz FreeSync Premium monitor, for 174 euros.

Discover Sony televisions, with a 55″ Bravia 4K for 849 euros.

Acer Nitro XV340CKPbmiipphzx 34″ LED IPS UltraWide QuadHD 144Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, 458 euros.

Samsung LS43AM702UUXEN monitor – 43 inches 4K, for 399 euros.

Viewsonic VX Series VX3418-2KPC 34″ LED WQHD 144Hz Curved Monitor, for 399 euros.

BenQ EX2780Q 27″ LED IPS QHD 144Hz HDR FreeSync monitor, for 298 euros.

Philips 271V8LA 27″ LED FullHD monitor, for 149 euros.

Samsung UE70AU7172 70″ LED UltraHD 4K TV, for 689 euros.

Acer Nitro XV340CKP 34″ QHD 144 Hz Gaming Monitor, for 458 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Amazon has ‘March deals’ on all of its devices. And they arrive with very good discounts, as usual.

We select two of the best sellers: the Fire TV Stick streamer at a bargain price: 24 euros and the basic Kindle for 74 euros.

And if you want to get into the Amazon ecosystem of assistants, all Echo Show devices are reduced in price.

Logitech Week: offers on mice, keyboards, webcams or headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Silver headphones, for 239 euros.

Pack Hori Apex PS4 Wireless Steering Wheel + F1 2020 Seventy Edition, for 144 euros.

WiFi projector, YABER 6000 Lumens 1080P Full HD, for 99 euros.

Discover all Corsair offers, mice, keyboards or headphones.

HyperX Gaming offers with headphones at a good price.

Devices and accessories for photography and video on sale from Svbony.

Offers on components:

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Box processor is reduced to 249 euros.

Western Digital offers the impressive My Book Duo with 18 TB at a good discount: 369 euros.

At another level is the external storage of Seagate, with 2 Tbytes for 59 euros.

We are a little embarrassed to recommend graphics, but it is what it is. The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 3X OC LHR 8GB GDDR6 is “reduced” to 679 euros.

Something more contained is this PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6, for 399 euros.

ASUS PRIME B660M-A D4 motherboard, for 130 euros.

TP-Link deals on Smart Home and Connectivity.

The NETGEAR WiFi Repeater EX7700 with WiFi Mesh AC2200 amplifier costs 96 euros.

Various:

To feed Amazon readers, nothing better than these Kindle Flash Deals, a promotion with which you can buy several eBooks with up to 80% discount for 24 hours only.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi connection – Cleaning system in three phases for 198 euros.

Even cheaper is this yeedi Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop K701G, Cleaning Robot 3 in 1 Vacuums, Sweeps and Scrubs that costs 160 euros.

Electric scooters like this one from HomCom, foldable with handlebars and adjustable seat, for 124 euros, are in fashion.

You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.