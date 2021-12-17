New delivery of Red Friday offers Today, the best discounts for Christmas!

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts that this week we aim for Christmas shopping.

Offers in Personal Computers:

Saving on laptops and desktops with these thirty offers from ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, HP, Acer … There is everything you are looking for for just over 200 euros.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5-1035G4 / 8 GB / 256 GB / 12.3 ″, for 979 euros.

MSI laptops on sale, almost everything high-end and for gaming.

Good price for this CHUWI Herobox mini-PC: 160 euros.

HP 255 G8 AMD 3020E / 8GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″ laptop, for 399 euros.

Deals on Dell laptops, from an Inspiron 15 for 579 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14ITL05 Intel Core i7-1165G7 / 8GB / 512GB SSD / 14 ″ laptop, for 729 euros.

Mobility Offers:

Good discounts on smart phones, one of the best sellers this Christmas.

Offers on smartwatches, heart rate monitors and quantifying bracelets from Garmin, Amazfit, Fitbit and Xiaomi.

The mobile Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8 / 128GB Black Free, for 479 euros.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet for 539 euros.

Realme C21Y 4 / 64GB Free Blue, for 129 euros.

Good price and good watch for this Fossil GEN 6 Smartwatch for 224 euros.

Oppo A94 5G 8 / 128GB Black Free, for 329 euros.

Monitors and televisions:

End of season deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, Philips, Sharp and others.

Save on monitors of all sizes and prices from the main manufacturers.

And if you are looking for ASUS monitors, here are several models on offer from the TUF and ROG series.

Discounts on HP monitors, from only 189 euros.

Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I 27 ″ LED IPS UltraHD 4K 144Hz Adaptive Sync Monitor, for 669 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ″ GL WQHD, for 439 euros.

Offers in Dell Monitors, from only 129 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Up to 47% discount on Echo Show, from only 49 euros.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control for 22 euros.

Logitech G335 Gaming Headphones Black, for 59 euros.

Christmas deals from Trust, speakers, headphones, keyboards and more.

Corsair HS70 PRO WIRELESS SE, Gaming Headphones for 79 euros.

Discounts on cameras and accessories from Sony, Canon, Panasonic and others.

Headphones: Wireless, sports and more on sale.

Offers on eero Mesh Wi-Fi.

Asus PCE-AC88 Wireless 5GHz PCI-E AC3100, for 65 euros.

Component offers:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 4.40GHz CPU, for 259 euros.

Intel Core i5-12600K 4.9 GHz CPU, for 309 euros.

Gigabyte Z590 AORUS ULTRA motherboard, for 199 euros.

Discounts on storage products from SanDisk and Western Digital.

Routers and Hub by TP-Link on sale.

Lexar discounts on storage and memory.

Various:

Kindle reader, new model now with integrated front light on sale for 74 euros.

And to feed it, here are these Kindle Flash Offers, a promotion with which you can buy several eBooks with up to 80% discount only for 24 hours.

Discounted board games in case you’re tired of virtual ones.

Offer in robot vacuum cleaners Roomba from iRobot.

Offer in Toys for Christmas. A bit of everything.

If you think about getting in shape this Christmas, check out these offers on fitness equipment and accessories.

Philips offers in personal care.

And if you are going to take advantage of a day off for the typical bungling, here are offers at Bosch Professional.

There is no Christmas party without good wine. Or beer. Or… We end up with a selection of Amazon beverages at great prices.

