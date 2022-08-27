New data is released on the possible Apple Watch Pro

- Advertisement -

One of the great protagonists of the event on September 7 will be the , with the permission of the iPhone 14. The new watch model, in principle, will not have many aesthetic changes. However, a rumor indicated that it was likely that Apple could launch a Pro model for those more active users. new rumors give more specific information about this model of Apple Watch Pro.

Some analysts take for granted the presentation of an Apple Watch Pro

There are many rumors surrounding the event on September 7 that will capture the eyes of the entire world. It is planned to present a new model of iPhone and Apple Watch with their respective new operating systems. Taking into account that most of these rumors fall on the iPhone, We cannot forget those that focus on the Apple Watch.

Bearing in mind what has appeared so far about the watch, little news will be seen except that there will be new sensors and speculation about a new watch model, aimed at those more active users. That model with the surname Prohas just been the center of a new hypothesis launched by Macotakara.

Supposedly, this new model, more resistant and more intended for sports activities, will have a larger screen that could reach up to 1.99 inches. This is 7% larger than the previous model: The Apple Watch Series 7.

But the thing does not stop there. Apparently we will have a flatter screen and a more square design. With that and the increase in size, the feeling of having a much larger watch (than it will actually be) will come true right out of the box. The same sources indicate that the casing will be metal (Like those of the current iPhone. It is logical, if you want to dedicate yourself to those more sporty users and who use the watch to improve their physical condition or for simple fun.

The bad thing will be the price. The rumor even indicates the starting price of the watch. It is considered that with everything said so far, plus everything that the “normal” model brings, we could be talking about a price over 900 dollars.

I don’t know if the price is true or not, but I am sure that there are a few sports watches for that price on the market. And everyone, absolutely everyone, wins the Apple Watch by a landslide. I say that without knowing if there will be a Pro model or not. But of course, as the battery continues to last 5 hours with active activity, measuring parameters in equal conditions to a specialized watch, which achieves up to 12 hours, there is nothing to do on Apple’s part.

We will see on the 7th. For now, the rumors are what they are.