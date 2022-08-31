New data is leaked from the screen of the folding tablet on which Samsung works

- Advertisement -

It is an open secret that is working on a tablet. In addition, the latest rumors point to the possibility that this samsung galaxy ztab hit the market next year.

Now that Samsung has officially presented its new generation of folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, there are many who think that the company could bet on the same screen technology in its next folding tablet. Nothing is further from reality.

As reported by the companions of Phone Arena, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Tab (provisional name) it seems that Samsung will use an older folding screen. And reasons are not lacking.

What kind of screens will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold offer?

Apparently, Korean media have reported that the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Tab will not be the same one used by the manufacturer’s best folding phone. And there are several reasons for this.

In this way, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold would have an older screen based on transparent polyimide (PI) films. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature a new Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) panel that is flexible and behaves like glass. The problem is that in a larger size, let’s remember that this tablet can reach 13 inches, the glass would be more delicate and with a shorter useful lifewhich is why Samsung has decided to do without this type of panel for its first generation of folding tablets.

It seems like, Samsung tried to combine UTG and PI technologies to achieve a hybrid panel that would resist folding in a larger format, but in the end they did not achieve a product that lived up to expectations, so they scrapped the idea.

Instead of this type of screen, the Seoul-based company will bet on a less elegant panel since it is thicker, we could already see it in the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but that guarantees greater resistance to bending in larger dimensions.

Samsung’s first Fold suffered from breakage problems due to the fact that it had very little advanced technology, but the manufacturer already has sufficient means to achieve better results. It is true that it will offer lower image quality compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but will continue to offer a visual landscape beyond all doubtas usual in the manufacturer’s solutions.

