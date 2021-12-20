New data from the Huawei P50 Pocket is filtered: without 5G but with some surprises in height

A few days ago we learned about the existence of Huawei P50 Pocket, the next folding phone from the Asian manufacturer to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip thanks to its particular clamshell design. And a few days after its presentation, let us remember that it will be released on December 23, we already know new details about this enigmatic device.

The truth is that we already know the design of the Huawei P50 Pocket. A series of previous leaks confirmed what the design of this folding phone would be. And now we know the first data on the technical characteristics of the P50 Pocket.

The next phone from the Chinese firm will have a more compact size once the screen is closed, as if it were a phone of yesteryear. Regarding the new Huawei P50 Pocket, the details of its design are already known, but what interests us now and we finally know, are the details that it hides under the hood thanks to a recent leak.

These would be the possible technical characteristics of the Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P50 Pocket Huawei

Taking into account that Huawei is still blocked by the United StatesIt was logical the fact that he could not have 5G processors for his devices, so we will not have it in his new folding phone either. Data that is confirmed in the leak mentioned above.

According to the data of this, the terminal will feature a modified MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. It is the most powerful processor of the company so far, but its modem will be changed to one capable of supporting 4G.

The external screen will have a diagonal of one inch in a circular shape, and its internal screen will be 6.8 inches, details that were revealed by the company itself. On the outside screen you can check the time, see the notifications you receive, see you taking a selfie, check the time and probably more uses through the terminal software, which will have Android 11, although without Google services. Of course, the possibility that it arrives with the Harmony OS 2.0 has not yet been ruled out.

Regarding your autonomy, you will have 4,100 mAh and will charge at 66 W, but there is no trace about the possibility of wireless charging. Turning now to the photographic section, the Huawei P50 Pocket would arrive with a 50 MP main sensor, a Sony IMX766, a 13 MP super wide angle lens and a telephoto lens with 3 optical magnifications of 8 MP.

Now we just have to wait a couple of days for the manufacturer to show in detail the Huawei P50 Pocket, a phone that points out ways to be a headache in Samsung’s folding phone division.

