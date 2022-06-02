new creative zen hybrid: noise cancellation with a brutal battery

The manufacturer Creative It is one of those that have been on the market for a long time offering good quality products, both in terms of components for computers and headphones with which to listen to music anywhere. Well, these seconds just announced a new model of diadem that has some very good features at a very sensible price. We tell you what they offer.

Specifically, they are the Creative Zen Hybrid, which are designed to be a solution for those who want to achieve good sound quality regardless of where they are. One of the things they include to achieve this is a hybrid noise cancellation, which ensures that nothing that happens around is a bother. The use of several microphones to detect the environment and get a suppression that reaches 95%, a very good brand.

With 40 millimeter drivers, which ensures high power without distortion, they also stand out for offering powerful bass so that all kinds of musical styles can be enjoyed perfectly (and also the conversations of the series). It works with frequencies that are life insurance, since they range from the 20 to 20,000 Hz, which combined with excellent management when using advanced codecs such as AAC and SBC. In short, it is perfect for using them on a day-to-day basis.

Creative

Spectacular autonomy in these Creative

That’s because the Creative Zen Hybrid includes a rechargeable battery that allows you to reach no less than 37 hours of use, so you can spend a full day traveling from one place to another without having to worry about locating an outlet. But, in case you have to do this, there is additional good news: these headphones have fast charging offered by brands from, for example, get 5 hours of playback just plug them in for five minutes to the current with its USB cable.

Some additional details that you should know about this model, which offers a spectacular design due to its well-kept lines, the possibility of folding them and the use of high-quality sponges in its cups (which allows it to offer excellent ergonomics), is that count with one microphone to use them as hands-free and that, this, also integrates cancellation. Besides, you can use them both with Bluetooth 5.0, giving it great compatibility, like wired in case you run out of battery. This is a whole life insurance in these complete headphones.

Price of these helmets

From today you can get the Creative Zen Hybrid in Spain with a price of €109.99. It is not much considering the good noise cancellation they offer and, in addition, that it includes interesting options such as spectacular autonomy. Finished in white, they are quite light and offer compatibility with the Super X-Fi ecosystem to combine these headphones in the best possible way with mobile phones, computers and even televisions.

>