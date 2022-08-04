HomeTech NewsNew course: data center management

New course: data center management

Students learn the basics of data Center operation from network technology, IT security and risk management to building technology and energy efficiency.

At the Technical University of Deggendorf you can now do a B.Sc. in “Data Center Management – ​​Smart Infrastructure”. The cooperation with the association of innovative data centers in the conception of the course should ensure practical relevance. The new course is part of the Faculty of Applied Computer Science.

In addition to the basics of computer science, programming and network technology, the curriculum includes topics such as ICT infrastructure and energy systems, project and risk management, control and regulation technology, IT security, building technology and energy efficiency. With the new course, the TH Deggendorf wants to counteract the lack of skilled workers in IT that has been lamented on all sides. Interested parties can find more information on the information page for the new “Data Center Management – ​​Smart Infrastructure” course.

Google Maps will introduce the Photo Path feature to update Street View with our photos

