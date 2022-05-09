New colors for AirPods Max and launch of AirPods Pro 2

A diverse range of colors has been available for some time on the AirPods Max, specifically with its release. Since then you could find them in Space Grey, Silver, Blue (as well as Sky Blue), Pink and Green. It’s been a while since these colors need to be updated. Because a recent report would drop the news of a possible new range of colors for the AirPods Max, around the end of the year. This news is accompanied by more news, such as a new version for AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 launch scheduled for October

As usual in this type of report, the Mark Gurman bulletins of Bloomberg usually present really relevant information about Apple launches. This time, Power On notify about some likely upgrades for AirPods, considering its release this year.

From the outset, one of these possible updates is the very likely release of another version of AirPods Pro 2. So far, reports seem to say that this article could be presented as soon as possible with a different design, in addition to now including better playback media.

These would not only be the only novelties, because other rumors indicate that they would also be integrated other types of improvements such as functions focused on health and monitoring of your physical activity. It should be noted that there is not much information that comments on these details in depth, so the integration related to health and fitness could cover many possibilities.

Gurman, at Power On, not only commented on this interesting news that could be very likely, but also decided to even announce a date. Immediately this year the AirPods Pro 2 would be launched, approximately in the fall. Mark reiterates how long this device has been on the market, noting that they require a major upgrade considering how far the company has come.

New range of colors for the Max version

Mark Gurman not only released important data on the launch of this new device. Gurman’s newsletter also features information about other Apple plans for its headphones. The new color range for AirPods Max could also come along with the launch of the Pro 2Besides that Gurman, in his words, “expects” prices to come down. However, Apple’s statistics and the company’s current direction indicate that this could not happen.

Mark’s statements in his newsletter indicate the expectation of this product in the fall. He also emphasizes the virtual obsolescence of said product given its launch in 2019. The problems of adapter companies with the AirPods batteries are beginning to be present, so perhaps expect an update to arrive also for the Max headphones and their new colors.

The information provided in Mark Gurman’s newsletter is important, however the best thing for sales at this time would be to not only offer new colors. Items like the AirPods Max, being so requested, require current improvements for more user satisfaction. Especially with the important shortcomings of these headphones, such as poor playback support, either by cable or wirelessly.

The company cannot miss necessary updates after several years on the market. After so much time, specifically since 2019 that this product came out and given the years, there have been notable deficiencies that need to be improved. The playback support is the only thing that has failed, even the companies in charge are aware of the obsolescence of the batteries and the difficulty of production. On the other hand, it remains to wait for the price analysis that they will have for this fall, in case they do not go down as Gurman “expected”.