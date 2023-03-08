New color! Yellow iPhone 14 Wallpaper is now available for download

Apple today announced a new color for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: yellow. The new hue arrived with new accessories like protective covers to match the smartphone. In addition, we now have a new wallpaper for iOS if you want to adopt this tone associated with joy and prosperity on your iPhone and it is already available for download on more phones.

The wallpaper was published by the WCCFTech portal, which made it available in 1024 by 2048 pixels, which should be enough for most cell phones. With this addition, you can now choose from 6 wallpaper colors for your iPhone or when you buy a new iPhone 14.

It is worth remembering that the new color will only be available for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which means that those who want an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max will still have to choose between Deep Purple, Silver, Gold and Space Gray colors.

In Europe, the new yellow iPhones will be available for purchase from March 14th, with pre-orders starting on March 10th on Apple’s official website.

Download the wallpaper by clicking on the link below: