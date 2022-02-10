New cheap OnePlus in sight: the OnePlus Nord CE 2 already has a presentation date

In its early days, OnePlus had one, but over time they have started to multiply like mushrooms, especially under the Nord series. Following last year’s OnePlus Nord CE, its successor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2It already has a filing date.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will see the light of day next week, at a presentation in India alongside the new OnePlus TV 1YS television. The presentation will take place next Thursday. February 17 at 2:30 p.m. Spanish timeand we already have some clues of what awaits us in this new terminal.

OnePlus Nord CE 2, next week

Interestingly, the least leaked of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is its looks. When OnLeaks created the renders of the supposed Nord N20, it pointed out that it could actually be the Nord CE 2, although now we are clear that it is not. The appearance of the Nord CE 2 seems quite similar to the Nord CEwith rounded edges instead of the flat edges we saw in this leak.

It is the company itself that has taught us -in a veiled way- the appearance of the terminal in a teaser video. In this video we can see that it will have the camera perforated in one corner and a module for the cameras in the style of the latest OnePlus 9, instead of vertically, like the original Nord CE.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it’s going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0Wu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022





For other specifications we must refer to leakers like Yogesh Brar. In December it revealed some of the possible specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which has now been slightly retouched in a new tweet. It would be a 5G mobile with Dimension 900 and AMOLED FHD+ screen at 90 Hz with the fingerprint reader under its surface.

Other leaked details tell us about versions of 6 and 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, a battery of 4,500 mAh with support for 65W fast charging and triple camera of 64 + 8 + 2 MP, with ultra wide angle and macro. For its part, the front camera would be 16 megapixels. With Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3 pre-installed.

An alleged OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite with Snapdragon 695 has been leaking for some time, although it does not seem that it will be part of this presentation. We will leave doubts next Thursday February 17 at 2:30 p.m.

