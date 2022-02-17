Tech News

New capabilities now coming to Google Workspace Smart Canvas

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The intelligent canvases or Smart Canvas arrived last spring at Google Workspace to enable new forms of collaboration under a more interactive, intelligent and flexible experience according to the needs of the users.

Since its launch until the end of last year, the Smart Canvases have been acquiring a series of capabilities such as the interconnection between different types of elements such as documents, participants, lists, among others, through a simple @ or the creation of Meet sessions with everyone participants within the Google Docs interface.

Unsurprisingly, Smart Canvases will continue to get new intelligent capabilities to offer new possibilities for collaboration, and the first ones for this year have just been introduced.

New possibilities beginning to unfold

According to Google, with the Smart Canvas in Google Workspace, now users can start having summaries in their documents automatically, and can even collaborate on documents in a pageless format in Docs to have more space.

These two initial novelties of this year are already beginning to reach end users under a deployment that will last a maximum of 15 days.

Regarding document summaries, Google says they are…:

a brief overview of the main points of a document, so you can quickly analyze the information that matters and prioritize where to focus

In addition to the summary that is automatically obtained, users will be able to edit them or create their own from scratch.

And regarding formatting without pages in Docs:

The pageless format in Docs gives teams more space to collaborate, helping create a seamless flow of information for both writers and readers, as well as adding more horizontal space for content like tables and images.

Google says these two Smart Canvas additions will come to both all Google Workspace customers as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Over time we will see the arrival of new capabilities supported by Artificial Intelligence, it being a matter of time before Google presents them as they become available.

More information: Google

Brian Adam
