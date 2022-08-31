New bug on Pixel devices affects how Google Assistant works

A new bug has appeared on Pixel and it causes problems with , which doesn’t fire in the default way. That is, instead of opening it waiting for the user to speak, it opens the keyboard to perform the search. The flaw joins the list that already had the unified search disappearing in Android 13 and even problems with the GPS. This time, the problem takes away some of the practicality that the assistant has, since the best way to use it is through voice commands. Now, this window doesn’t open and it kind of forces the smartphone owner to do the search by typing, something that can make him lose a little time.

The bug happens regardless of the way to trigger the feature. For example, affected users report that even holding down the button or saying “Ok Google”, the standard window in which you only need to give a command does not appear. That way, only the keyboard that appears and the solution for that has not yet appeared. - Advertisement - There were people who went into the Google app settings to change the search method to voice and even then it had no effect. In fact, in some cases, the search preference option in the app has not even changed, which proves the bug.

