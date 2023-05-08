New brain implants to treat disabilities

A revolutionary advance in technology could change the lives of people with disabilities. American company Blackrock Neurotech has developed a technology that implants NeuroPort Array chips into people with disabilities, hoping to significantly improve their quality of life.

The implants allow individuals to directly connect their thoughts to computers, control robotic arms and electric wheelchairs, play video games and even regain sensation, all through signals from their brain. This technology is still in the experimental stage and is far from commercially available, but it is a huge step forward in medical technology.

How does this brain implant work?

The implant is connected directly to the brain of the individual through 100 microneedles that read the electrical signals produced by the brain. These signals are decoded using machine learning to allow individuals to control robotic arms and electric wheelchairs with their brain signals. The device has the potential to perform complex tasks, such as using a computer or drawing a portrait.

Who is Nathan Copeland?

Nathan Copeland is one of the pioneers in the technology of this device, called the NeuroPort Array, who sustained a serious spinal cord injury in a car accident in 2004. He was one of the first individuals to receive the implant in 2014. Thanks to the “intracortical stimulation” of the implant, Copeland has achieved “sensory feedback,” allowing him to interact with his environment in new ways. The implant has allowed him to connect directly to computers, control robotic arms and electric wheelchairs, play video games and even regain sensation in parts of his body.

Blackrock Neurotech’s long-term vision is for the implant to be as commonplace for people with paralysis as pacemakers are for people with heart problems. The company hopes the implant can significantly improve the quality of life for people with severe disabilities and other problems.

What challenges are presented?

Despite significant progress in the project, there are ethical and regulatory challenges that must be addressed before the implant can be used outside of the laboratory. Blackrock Neurotech must get FDA approval if the implant is to leave the lab and interact with tools.

The implantation of NeuroPort Array chips in individuals with paralysis, depression, and physical disabilities is an important milestone in modern medicine. This project has the potential to change the lives of millions of people around the world, allowing them to interact with the world in ways that were previously impossible. However, as with any new technology, ethical and regulatory challenges must be considered to ensure its safe and effective use. It is important that careful evaluation is performed before the implant is used outside of the laboratory. Hopefully this project will be an important step towards a more inclusive and accessible society for all.