New beta of OBS already optimized for Apple Silicon

If you are minimally linked to the world of live streaming, you will know something about OBS as one of the most used applications for this, this time coming to . This program has been providing support for those who decide to use it on macOS for a long time. However, OBS is not fully for all Macs, only for Intel Macs. Finally, a change has arrived for the platform that already launched the OBS Studio 28 beta this week, adding more features and running correctly on the Apple Silicon Mac.

OBS natively on Apple Silicon

The platform developers have indicated in the official website about the update and beta release. OBS Studio app makers they add native support so it can run properly on Apple Silicon. This means that if you own a Mac that has an M1 or M2 chip, you will see an increase in the performance of your application.

Quite often, if you ran some common Intel Mac program on an Apple Silicon Mac you could see so-so performance. Despite the added power of Apple Silicon, there may be some applications that are not properly optimized to take full advantage of the ARM chip.

The difference can be clearly seen when the program does include native support in Apple Silicon. In addition to running smoothly and correctly, it proceeds to require less power. However, while it’s important to note that Apple Silicon Macs now get OBS running natively, there are some external plugins that are not yet properly updated for use with the M1 and M2 chips.

To improve this update and not just focus on native execution, OBS also integrates some improvements and features. Version 28 adds support for 10-bit HDR video, as well as ScreenCaptureKit API support in case you want to capture your screen with high performance on your macOS. There is also even much better compatibility with the company’s TV encoder.

The bad news also arrives, because OBS Studio 28 will no longer be supported on some systems. It will end support for Windows 7 and 8, macOS 10.13 and 10.14, and Ubuntu 18.04. Also you will no longer be able to use OBS for a 32-bit computer.

Here you can download OBS

Despite all the excellent features that OBS Studio 28 intends to offer with native execution on Apple Silicon Macs, the date to officially achieve it is not yet known. Nevertheless, the latest OBS beta on GitHub is here.